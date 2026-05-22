Protesters line the sidewalk across the street from The Avenue Restaurant and Catering in Wyoming, where Gov. Josh Shapiro and Scranton mayor and congressional candidate Paige Cognetti held a campaign event Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Josh Shapiro visits with supporters on Wednesday at The Avenue Restaurant and Catering in Wyoming.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti listens as Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks to the media in support of her campaign for Congress on Wednesday at The Avenue Restaurant and Catering in Wyoming.

Protesters hold signs and an American flag on the sidewalk across from The Avenue Restaurant and Catering in Wyoming, where Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti and Gov. Josh Shapiro held a campaign event on Wednesday afternoon.

Gov. Josh Shapiro talks about why he supports Paige Cognetti for Congress during Wednesday’s campaign event at The Avenue Restaurant and Catering in Wyoming, as Cognetti looks on.

Gov. Josh Shapiro talks about why he supports Paige Cognetti for Congress during Wednesday’s campaign event at The Avenue Restaurant and Catering in Wyoming, as Cognetti looks on.

People hold signs protesting Gov. Josh Shapiro and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti during their campaign event on Wednesday at The Avenue Restaurant and Catering in Wyoming.

Former Congressman Paul Kanjorski and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, a congressional candidate, share a laugh during a campaign event on Wednesday afternoon at The Avenue Restaurant and Catering in Wyoming.

Gov. Josh Shapiro greets local artist Michele Trimingham of Wilkes-Barre during Wednesday’s event at The Avenue Restaurant and Catering in Wyoming.

WYOMING — The day after both received impressive numbers of votes in the Pennsylvania Primary, Gov. Josh Shapiro and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti met with voters in Luzerne County to discuss the importance of winning up and down the ballot in November — and the need to elect leaders in NEPA and across the Commonwealth who they say will fight for working families and against corruption and chaos.

Shapiro, running for re-election, and Cognetti, the Democratic candidate in the 8th Congressional District, said they are on the same page — no pun intended — in their battle to eliminate chaos and corruption in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., agreeing that they have and always will represent and advocate for what’s best for the people of Pennsylvania — not just the wealthy.

Shapiro will face Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity in November, while Cognetti will try to unseat first-term U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan, R-Dallas Township. All were unopposed in the primary.

After meeting with each person crowded in the dining room of the Avenue Diner in Wyoming, Cognetti and Shapiro each addressed the crowd, drawing repeated ovations and comments of support. Among the supporters were former U.S. Rep. Paul Kanjorski, who served 13 terms in the House of Representatives, and Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township.

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“I wanted to be here today to be with Mayor Cognetti, who I find to be a thoroughly decent human being,” Shapiro said. “She has integrity, and she showed that when she led Scranton forward after a corruption scandal. We can count on her to fight the corruption and chaos in Washington, and at the end of the day, she will fight for health care and for food assistance programs that the current congressman voted to take away.”

Shapiro said NEPA is a community where people lift each other up and look out for one another.

“Why preserve a voice who ripped your healthcare away?” Shapiro asked. “Paige Cognetti will stop corruption, and she will always look out for you.”

With Cognetti at his side, Shapiro then said, “I stand firmly with Paige Cognetti. And I am proud to endorse Paige Cognetti — the next Congresswoman from Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Cognetti, 45, thanked the governor for his support.

Cognetti said she and Shapiro exemplify what elected leaders can accomplish when they focus on public service, rather than personal benefit.

Cognetti and Shapiro spoke with residents about the stakes of this race and the need to elect leaders in NEPA who will fight for working families and against public corruption.

“Northeastern Pennsylvanians work hard and are tired of corrupt politicians who lie to us, and they want someone who will fight for our community,” Cognetti said. “That’s the message I continue to hear from people in every corner of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and Gov. Shapiro and I heard it again today in Wyoming.”

Cognetti said this election is going to be a choice between “a reformer who will shake up a broken Washington and fight for working families, or a corrupt Congressman who is only interested in serving himself.”

Cognetti added, “As the mayor of Scranton, I’ve taken on my own party and cleaned up City Hall, invested in our police force, built new homes, brought in new businesses, created union jobs, and led Scranton out of decades of financial distress. Rob Bresnahan has spent his time in office breaking promises and playing the stock market, while voting to hurt our community with devastating health care cuts and higher prices.”

Cognetti said there needs to be “a check on the chaos, cruelty, and corruption coming out of Washington D.C.”

Shapiro agreed, stating, “This Congressman here has had plenty of time to show independence and be that check, and he clearly has not. What I know about Mayor Cognetti is that she’s going to go to Washington and do what’s right. Sometimes that will mean crossing the aisle. But every single time it will mean voting in a way that helps her community.”

The two Democratic candidates said they have teamed up to “get things done for Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

For more on Cognetti’s campaign, visit PaigeforPA.com.

Luzerne County Republicans protest outside event

Republicans in Luzerne County gathered across the street from the Avenue Diner on Wednesday afternoon to express their discontent with Gov. Shapiro and Mayor Cognetti’s visit to Luzerne County.

A group of about 15 protesters held signs and shouted as people gathered at the private, invite-only event at the restaurant on Wednesday afternoon.

“Mayor Cognetti is a West Coast liberal, and her policies have resulted in a dramatic increase in violent crime in the City of Scranton,” said County GOP Chairwoman Lee Ann McDermott. “Her values are the antithesis of ours here in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The fact that Gov. Shapiro is standing by her side tells you everything you need to know about his far-left mindset, regardless of how he attempts to portray himself as a moderate.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.