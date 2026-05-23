Volunteers prepare cemeteries for Memorial Day: Pages 12-13

Dion Fernandes took his two boys, Alex, 6, center, and Nate, 4, right, to the West Pittston Cemetery for U.S. Flag replacement on Saturday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

West Pittston District Magistrate Matthew Carmody and his wife, Amanda, brought along their children, Caroline, 9, left, and Joseph, 8, center, to the West Pittston Cemetery to replace old American flags with new ones. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Marguerite Nornand, 16, and her brother, John, 13, collect old U.S. Flags and replace them with new ones at the West Pittston Cemetery on Saturday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Maddox Klein dodges raindrops as he collects old U.S. Flags at the West Pittston Cemetery for replacement. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch