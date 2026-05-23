Several dozen volunteers participated in the American flag replacement at the West Pittston Cemetery. The event is sponsored by the 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo Post 542 West Pittston American Legion.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Volunteers prepare cemeteries for Memorial Day: Pages 12-13
Dion Fernandes took his two boys, Alex, 6, center, and Nate, 4, right, to the West Pittston Cemetery for U.S. Flag replacement on Saturday.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
West Pittston District Magistrate Matthew Carmody and his wife, Amanda, brought along their children, Caroline, 9, left, and Joseph, 8, center, to the West Pittston Cemetery to replace old American flags with new ones.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Marguerite Nornand, 16, and her brother, John, 13, collect old U.S. Flags and replace them with new ones at the West Pittston Cemetery on Saturday.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Maddox Klein dodges raindrops as he collects old U.S. Flags at the West Pittston Cemetery for replacement.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Volunteers scoured the West Pittston Cemetery during rainy conditions to replace old U.S. Flags with new ones in time for Memorial Day.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
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WEST PITTSTON — Dozens of volunteers took to the West Pittston Cemetery to change out old U.S. Flags for new ones on Saturday during rainy conditions. The event is sponsored by 1st. Lt. Jeffrey F. Deprimo Post 542 West Pittston American Legion. Ron Gitkos serves as post commander.
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Tony Callaio