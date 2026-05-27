Luzerne County’s Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement advanced one proposed earmark to County Council for its consideration, but tabled two others Wednesday.

The commission makes recommendations on allocations from the county’s share of the state’s settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors. County Council has the final say on awards, which must comply with settlement fund eligibility protocols.

The recommended allocation is $341,600 to Endless Mountains Extended Care LLC for a recovery housing and reentry program serving 14 occupants of a licensed sober living facility in Dalton.

Facility operator Arianne E. Scheller told the commission the program is based in neighboring Lackawanna County but treats Northeastern Pennsylvania residents, including a high percentage of those from Luzerne County.

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The first tabled request was for $999,620 to the Phoenix House Recovery and Wellness LLC to create a 16-bed recovery residence for women in early recovery from substance use disorder that would provide support services.

The other request put on hold was $1.06 million for Prevention Point NEPA/Michalene’s Mission to provide a mobile clinic that would bring harm reduction, behavioral health, and substance use support services to county residents.

Several commission members said they would need concrete assurances the programs are sustainable.

Commission member Romilda Crocamo, the county manager, voted against both tablings. She said after the meeting, she doesn’t want to delay decisions.

Wednesday’s meeting was the first with the number of council members increased from one to three.

On Tuesday, a council majority selected Council member Joanna Bryn Smith and Council Vice Chairwoman Brittany Stephenson to serve on the commission. In addition, Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino said he will serve in the commission seat reserved for the council chair or chair’s designee.

Councilman John Lombardo previously served as the council representative on the commission, and Crocamo acknowledged his service during Wednesday’s meeting.

The commission voted Wednesday to make Stephenson the new commission chair and named Sabatino vice chair. The commission also includes a council-appointed citizen (Mary Butera), the county district attorney, and three other administrators — the drug and alcohol director, and human services and correctional services division heads.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, Restorative Roots WB LLC’s owners, Joseph Aiello and Kurt Krasavage, presented detailed reports to the commission documenting the success of their recovery house program.

Restorative Roots currently operates four recovery houses in Edwardsville, Plymouth and Wilkes-Barre, housing a total of 16 men, and it is in the process of adding two more in Plymouth for an additional 12 occupants.

Their statistic-packed submissions are posted with Wednesday’s commission agenda at luzernecounty.org.

The county had earmarked $123,304 to Restorative Roots in 2025 to fund recovery house beds.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.