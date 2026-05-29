Hay wagon rides to the site of the Knox Mining Disaster will be available from PLAID Community Church on Saturday, June 6, for Knox Mine Disaster Day.

JENKINS TWP. — The 3rd Annual Knox Mine Disaster Day is rapidly approaching from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at PLAID Community Church, 1575 River Road, according to event guide Billy Best.

The official Knox Mine documentary will play continuously inside PLAID starting at 10 a.m.

There will be guided memorial tours given by Billy Best at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Also on hand will be hay wagon rides with limited space available.

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Attendees can walk the trail to the actual disaster site or take the wagon ride by calling 570-991-7028 to reserve a space.

Once at the disaster location, you will be able to stand at the actual spot where the riverbed caved in, essentially ending the lives of 12 trapped miners in 1959.

There will be hot dogs, popcorn, snacks, and beverages on hand.