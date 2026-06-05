PITTSTON — The Pittston Memorial Library held the annual Jean Yates Awards Luncheon on Sunday, May 31, at The Refinery, Kennedy Boulevard.
The 2025 Jean Yates recipient, Jean Anne Linskey, was honored, as well as All Service Rite, receiving the Joseph and Mary Lombardo Lifetime Community Service and Nelson Real Estate, receiving the Community Partnership Award.
Philip Gristina, Pittston Memorial Library director, presented the state of the library report.
City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo served as toastmaster.