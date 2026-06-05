Maria Capolarella-Montante, right, gave a brief history of the Pittston Memorial Library and presented the 2025 Jean Yates Award. Capolarella-Montante is a 2010 recipient of the Jean Yates Award.

Jonathan Nelson, president of Nelson Real Estate, sits next to his wife, Melissa, during the Jean Yates Awards Luncheon. Nelson was the recipient of the Community Partnership Award for 2025.

Pittston Memorial Library Director Philip Gristina presented the state of the library report at The Refinery during the annual Jean Yates Award Luncheon.

Tom Wysokinski, left, represented his family’s business, All Service Rite, as the recipient of the Pittston Memorial Library’s Joseph and Mary Lombardo Lifetime Community Service Award for 2025.

PITTSTON — The Pittston Memorial Library held the annual Jean Yates Awards Luncheon on Sunday, May 31, at The Refinery, Kennedy Boulevard.

The 2025 Jean Yates recipient, Jean Anne Linskey, was honored, as well as All Service Rite, receiving the Joseph and Mary Lombardo Lifetime Community Service and Nelson Real Estate, receiving the Community Partnership Award.

Philip Gristina, Pittston Memorial Library director, presented the state of the library report.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo served as toastmaster.