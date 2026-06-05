Black bear visits Montgomery Avenue and Fourth Street

A young bear was spotted in a tree at the corner of Montgomery Avenue and Fourth Street, West Pittston, on Tuesday, June 2.

The young bear hung on a tree limb until it felt it was safe to leave, eventually making its way west on Montgomery Avenue towards Tunkhannock Avenue.

If you ever wondered what the bottom of a bear’s paws looks like, here it is. The nails are very intimidating, making it easy to climb any tree.

WEST PITTSTON — There were multiple reports on social media of a bear sighting on Montgomery Avenue on Tuesday. The young bear was spotted in a tree at the corner of Montgomery Avenue and Fourth Street at approximately 11 a.m.

Wyoming Area Regional Police Officer Charles Neff responded. Animal conservationist John Ackourey was also summoned to the scene, where he and Neff kept traffic and pedestrians at bay.

The bear stayed perched for hours before making its way out of the tree safely, and was last seen in the Fox Hill Country Club area.