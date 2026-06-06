Graduates celebrate following their cap toss on Friday, June 5, at Pittston Area High School.

Jakob Bolchune, Jaheim Butler, Giavonna Edwards, and Nicholas Logan, all of whom are entering the U.S. military, lead the Pledge of Allegiance during Pittston Area High School’s 60th Annual Commencement on Friday, June 5.

Class President Terry Rogers gives the welcome/senior remarks during Pittston Area High School’s 2026 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 5.

Graduates proceed onto the field on Friday evening, June 5, at Pittston Area High School.

Classmates applaud another during Pittston Area High School’s 2026 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 5.

Tyler Stephenson performs the class song, ‘Landslide’ by Fleetwood Mac, during Pittston Area High School’s 2026 commencement ceremony on Friday, June 5.

Emily Shovlin, one of five valedictorians of the Class of 2026, accepts her diploma from Pittston Area School Board Vice President Rosanne Ricotta during the school’s 60th commencement ceremony on Friday, June 5.

PITTSTON — The sun beat down on the stadium at Pittston Area High School as the Class of 2026 filed onto the field Friday for the school’s 60th annual commencement. Family members and friends of the graduates filled the stands, cheering, ringing bells, blowing horns, and holding homemade signs congratulating their loved ones.

Principal Chris Lazevnick was the master of ceremonies; Assistant Superintendent Dr. John Haas and school board Vice President Rosanne Ricotta gave remarks; Assistant Principal Christopher Barnic presented the class; and diplomas were awarded by Ricotta and Superintendent Kevin Booth.

The five valedictorians of the Class of 2026, Samantha Herbert, Annika Lien, Juliana Menendez, Amara Musto, and Emily Shovlin, served as principal speakers.

For the call to colors, Michael Barnett played the trumpet, and class officers Albert Schardien Jr., Benjamin DeSarro, Shane Pavalonis, and Max Mihalka served as honor guard.

Related Video

Paige Bittmann sang the national anthem during the opening ceremonies and the alma mater during the closing ceremonies.

Jakob Bolchune, Jaheim Butler, Giavonna Edwards, and Nicholas Logan, all of whom are entering the U.S. military, led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Abby Cohen presented the class poem, “Roots,” Tyler Stephenson performed the class song, “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, and Kayla Castillo gave the benediction.

For more information, photos, and a complete list of graduates, see the Times Leader’s special graduation section on Sunday, June 21.