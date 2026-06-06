PITTSTON — The sun beat down on the stadium at Pittston Area High School as the Class of 2026 filed onto the field Friday for the school’s 60th annual commencement. Family members and friends of the graduates filled the stands, cheering, ringing bells, blowing horns, and holding homemade signs congratulating their loved ones.
Principal Chris Lazevnick was the master of ceremonies; Assistant Superintendent Dr. John Haas and school board Vice President Rosanne Ricotta gave remarks; Assistant Principal Christopher Barnic presented the class; and diplomas were awarded by Ricotta and Superintendent Kevin Booth.
The five valedictorians of the Class of 2026, Samantha Herbert, Annika Lien, Juliana Menendez, Amara Musto, and Emily Shovlin, served as principal speakers.
For the call to colors, Michael Barnett played the trumpet, and class officers Albert Schardien Jr., Benjamin DeSarro, Shane Pavalonis, and Max Mihalka served as honor guard.
Paige Bittmann sang the national anthem during the opening ceremonies and the alma mater during the closing ceremonies.
Jakob Bolchune, Jaheim Butler, Giavonna Edwards, and Nicholas Logan, all of whom are entering the U.S. military, led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Abby Cohen presented the class poem, “Roots,” Tyler Stephenson performed the class song, “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, and Kayla Castillo gave the benediction.
For more information, photos, and a complete list of graduates, see the Times Leader’s special graduation section on Sunday, June 21.