Wyoming Area’s Maureen Pikas and her ninth-grade classroom recently visited the Gettysburg Battlefield. This trip provided students with a hands-on history learning opportunity, including a guided battlefield tour and exploring the Gettysburg Visitor Center.
Pikas received a $1,000 grant from the American Battlefield Trust’s History Field Trip Grant Program to use toward the trip. Grants are awarded through a competitive national application process that demonstrates Pikas’s commitment to excellence in the classroom.
“We stepped out of the classroom and took our history lesson to the battlefield,” Pikas said. “The students got to experience the reality of what happened on this historic ground firsthand. Wyoming Area students are very lucky to live so close to such a monumental event in Civil War history.”