Musical artist and Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment inductee, Eddie Appnel, along with his duo partner Chae, performed at the 2nd Friday Art Walk in May.

Stiltwalker Dani Longlegs, of Jim Thorpe, was back at Main Street, Pittston, for the first 2nd Friday Art Walk in May.

PITTSTON — Downtown Pittston is preparing for another evening of creativity, connection, and community as the 2nd Friday Art Walk returns from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 12.

Residents and visitors are invited to spend the evening exploring Downtown Pittston, where art, music, local shopping, and dining come together to create a vibrant community experience.

More than 30 artists, artisans, and vendors will fill Main Street and the Lower Tomato Festival Lot, offering handmade goods, original artwork, and one-of-a-kind treasures.

The Art Walk is also an opportunity to support local businesses. Many downtown shops, boutiques, restaurants, and eateries will be open late throughout the evening, with special promotions, sales, and surprises planned for guests.

Related Video

“The Art Walk is such a great opportunity to support local artists, makers, and small businesses,” Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston’s Main Street manager, said. “It’s a fun and welcoming night where people can explore everything Downtown Pittston has to offer, enjoy live music, discover unique artwork, and spend time with friends, family, and neighbors.”

As part of the evening’s festivities, Art E Fekts Gallery, 71 S. Main Street, will host a free public artist reception featuring photography work by Kroptavich and painter and sculptor Robert Bergstrasser.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet the artists, view their work, and explore an exhibit centered on themes of light and shadow, form and color.

Whether you’re looking to shop, dine, enjoy local art, or simply take in the atmosphere, there’s something for everyone.

The 2nd Friday Art Walk is free and open to the public.

For information and updates, visit www.downtownpittston.com.