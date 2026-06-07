The Pittston Fireman’s Carnival is set for June 10-14.

PITTSTON TWP. — The Pittston Fireman’s Carnival is back again for another year from Wednesday, June 10, through Sunday, June 14, at the 79 Bryden St. location, across from the Tony Attardo Memorial Park.

There will be food, games, prizes, bingo, a petting zoo, a 50/50 raffle, a secured beer tent, fireworks, and more family fun.

Live entertainment daily from 6 to 10 p.m., Sunday, June 14, from 5 to 9 p.m.: June 10 – Mike Elward; June 11 — Triple Fret; June 12 — Taxmen; June 13 — Mixed Up; June 14 — Press Play.

Fireworks will be held on Saturday, June 13, at dusk, with a rain date of Sunday, June 14, also at dusk.