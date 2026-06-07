Mike Millennium at The Dupont VFW Post 4909, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, in the main banquet hall.

Polka Sundays, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at The Dupont VFW Post 4909. Joe Stanky & Cadets will play on in the main banquet hall.

Year of Shakespeare Book Club, at 7 p.m. June 8 at West Pittston Library. Join for a year-long literary adventure to explore modern retellings inspired by Shakespeare’s timeless plays. Whether you’re a Shakespeare superfan or someone who only remembers that one line you had to recite in high school, you’re welcome. The club meets on the first Monday of every month.

Northeast PA Pursenalties Event, 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 9 at 28 Concorde Drive. Proceeds will benefit Go Red for Women 2026.

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Cookbook Book Club, 6 p.m. June 9 at West Pittston Library. Explore a single cookbook, choose a recipe, create the dish, and bring your culinary creation to share potluck-style. Together we’ll taste, compare notes, swap kitchen tips, and celebrate both successes and the occasional “learning experience.” All cooking levels welcome. Admission is free, and attendees must bring a dish to be able to participate. The club meets monthly on the first Tuesday of the month.

Flag Day Party, at The Dupont VFW Post 4909 hosted by the Home Association on Saturday, June 13. Doors open at 4:30 p.m, dinner buffet starts at 6 p.m, and dancing will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. A cash bar for mixed drinks, wine, beer, bottled water, and soda will be open from 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m. The Fabulous 45’s will provide entertainment. Tickets are $30 per person. Call Bob Lopata at 570-472-1152. Deadline for reservations is the Friday before the party, tickets can not be sold at the door.

Barnes and Noble Book Fair, supporting Pittston Memorial Library on June 13 at 421 Arena Hub Plaza.

Hoagie Sale at First United Methodist Church, 935 Foote Ave., Duryea, 18642. Call Michelle at 570-677-5371 to order. Varieties are Italian, turkey, or ham with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Cost is $8. Pick up will be at 11 a.m. June 13 at the church.

Page Turners Book Club, West Pittston Library on June 15 at 7 p.m. This event is held every third Monday to discuss popular books chosen by the club. The program is free and open to the public.

Murder Mystery at the Mall, West Pittston Library on June 16 at 6 p.m. Mystery dinner party based on a 1985 shopping mall in Malibu. Register each person with an email at which they can receive their character assignments without revealing them to anyone else in the group. No experience necessary, no acting skills or memorizing lines, just show up willing to have fun! This class is for adults and in person. Registration fee is $25, covers all materials and instruction, and is nonrefundable.

Summer Reading Camp Registration, noon to 8 p.m. June 22 at West Pittston Library. This year’s camp theme is “Unearth A Story.” Visit the event to sign up for the camp and partake in fun crafts and activities. All ages welcome.

Festa San Cataldo Picnic, 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, American Legion Pavilion, 203 Vine St., Pittston. Music by Mike Millennium from 2 to 5 p.m. Buffet catered by Gary at 1 p.m., with baked ziti, meatballs in sauce, breaded chicken tenders, sausage and peppers, and more. The event also includes a water balloon toss competition and a 50/50 drawing. Cost is $30 per adult, $15 for ages 7-17, free for ages 6 and younger. Payment due at time of reservation, with cash or check made out to San Cataldo Society. Call Carla Scarantino, 570-655-1551.

Dupont Neighborhood Crime Watch Event, Dupont Parks, Elm & Walnut, and Walnut and Hemlock from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25. The event is for the community to get together to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America. The event will include touch a truck, food trucks, music, displays, raffles, kids’ games, and more. The next meeting to finalize plans will be held at the borough building on June 16.

Father’s Day Pancake Buffet at Coffee Inclusive, 350 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston,from 9 to 11 a.m. June 20.

West Pittston Writers Workshop, 7 p.m. June 30 at West Pittston Library. Whether you’re outlining your first novel or polishing your 87th poem, there’s a seat for you at the table. Led by your peers and a knowledgeable guide through the wilds of character arcs, rhythm, voice, and plot bunnies — this workshop invites writers of all genres and experience levels to come together, write bravely, and grow in community. The program is free and open to the public; teens may come with a registered adult. This workshop meets on the last Tuesday of every month.

Greater Pittston Chamber 106th Annual Dinner, at Fox Hill Country Club on October 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person.

GPCC Jack Grimes Golf Classic, Oct. 5, at Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter. Fees are $150 per golfer, $600 per foursome, and $25 for happy hour only. Registration includes: 18 holes, cart fees, continental breakfast, on-course lunch, prizes, and a tournament gift. Sponsorships available.