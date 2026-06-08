Luzerne County may use $3,150 of its Marcellus Shale natural-gas recreation funding to clean several monuments on the county courthouse’s south lawn before July 4.

Council’s Act 13 Committee, which oversees this funding, voted last week to recommend the monument cleaning to the County Council for its approval. The matter is on Tuesday’s council voting session.

Hanover Township-based St. Mary’s Monument Co. submitted a proposal to complete the work.

Councilman Steve Coslett, who serves on the committee along with colleagues Patty Krushnowski and Harry Haas, said he has special affection for the Korean War Memorial on the south lawn because he was involved in its design and installation.

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County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the administration is gathering background information on the south lawn monuments as part of a future virtual tour.

Haas asked Crocamo about plans for decorating the historic courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre for the nation’s 250th celebration on July 4.

Crocamo said both the courthouse exterior and grounds will be adorned with flags.

Tuesday’s council meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the courthouse. Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Property purchase

In addition to voting on an anti-discrimination ordinance that has been extensively covered, the council is set to decide Tuesday on a proposed agreement to purchase the American Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center property on New Commerce Boulevard in Hanover Township for $1.75 million to house the county’s Emergency Management Agency.

County administrators pursued the property because it was recently listed for sale and is located across from the county’s 911 center and adjacent to the county record storage facility.

The 60,880-square-foot American Red Cross property is on a 7.4-acre parcel.

Crocamo told council at last month’s work session the administration is hoping to use funds from interest earnings, the sale of the county-owned Broad Street Business Exchange property in Hazleton and possibly community partnerships with developers to fund the purchase.

The American Red Cross listed the property at $2.3 million but was willing to accept a reduced offer from the county because the nonprofit is a partner and understands the county will use the facility to “benefit the entire county,” Crocamo told council.

Opioid earmark

Also on Tuesday’s voting agenda: a $341,600 opioid settlement fund allocation to Endless Mountains Extended Care LLC for a recovery housing and reentry program serving 14 occupants of a licensed sober living facility in Dalton.

The county’s Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement voted last month to recommend the earmark to council, which has the final say.

The commission makes recommendations on allocations from the county’s share of the state’s settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors.

Endless Mountains operator Arianne E. Scheller told the commission the program is based in neighboring Lackawanna County but treats Northeastern Pennsylvania residents, including a high percentage of those from Luzerne County.

County finances

The Pennsylvania Economy League is set to present a financial review of the county during Tuesday’s work session, which follows the voting meeting, the agenda said.

Council unanimously voted in April 2025 to retain PEL to complete a five-year financial and strategic plan.

The plan cost $113,750, half of which is covered by a Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development grant, officials had said.

Transportation matches

Two annual county allocations for public transportation are also up for discussion at the work session.

Hazleton Public Transit is seeking a $241,267 county match required for the agency to obtain $3.1 million in state funding, the agenda said.

The county Transportation Authority is requesting $915,189 from the county, necessary for its $9.2 million in state operating assistance funds.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.