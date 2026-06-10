Hanover Twp. resident Cory J. Dunn was removed from Tuesday’s council meeting after he used profanity during his public comment while complaining about a council member looking at a cell phone during the meeting.

Following another round of public comment for and against, Luzerne County Council voted 7-4 Tuesday to enact an anti-discrimination ordinance that would impact businesses and entities outside county government.

Seven of the eight Democrats on council approved the ordinance: Chairman Jimmy Sabatino, Vice Chairwoman Brittany Stephenson, Chris Belles, Dawn Simmons, Denise Williams, Joanna Bryn Smith, and Patty Krushnowski.

Voting no were Council members Steve Coslett, a Democrat, and all three Republicans — John Lombardo, Harry Haas, and LeeAnn McDermott.

The ordinance establishes a county human relations commission to hear discrimination complaints involving employment, housing, healthcare, education, and establishments that sell goods or services to the general public. Council must still adopt an ordinance on the commission makeup.

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Supporters argued the ordinance will expand protection to classes currently not covered in state and federal laws and more quickly address complaints due to a state processing backlog. Critics maintained the county should stick to mandatory responsibilities and not get involved in such matters, with concerns raised about potential liability and legal expenses.

McDermott said she supports treating all with dignity, fairness, and respect, but she believes the change will have “unintended consequences” that warrant careful evaluation of the pros and cons.

Because the commission will be a separate entity requiring funds, McDermott said the ordinance should be a ballot referendum for voters to decide.

At minimum, McDermott said council should wait the 30 days needed by the county’s insurance broker to determine any additional costs and other impacts on the county’s insurance coverage.

McDermott said the ordinance is a “legal minefield” and questioned why there is a hurry.

Belles said he is a 40-year-old gay man and grew up seeing many not protected.

“It’s been too long,” he said in response to McDermott’s question of why it cannot wait.

Belles said his “deep personal knowledge and experience” has convinced him the ordinance will help and improve the lives of future generations.

Bryn Smith said she appreciated the “enormous amount of engagement” from the public on the matter and said she has personal experience as an attorney working with clients who would be protected by the ordinance, including the indigent and domestic violence victims.

“Hate has no home here — full stop,” Bryn Smith said.

Coslett said he agrees with both Belles and McDermott. He believes discrimination exists here and that it must be addressed, but he said the ordinance, as written, needs further revision to clarify definitions and other requirements. He also said council has an obligation to perform more due diligence on any costs and insurance impact, he said.

At Sabatino’s urging, a council majority agreed to extend the ordinance effective date from 60 to 90 days to allow time to approve the commission structure and membership.

A total 47 citizens weighed in Tuesday through emails and comments voiced both in person and remotely — 28 for and 19 against.

Former county controller Walter Griffith told council he will be seeking citizens interested in collecting about 3,000 signatures needed to put a referendum on the ballot to overturn the ordinance, which he said is an option included in the county’s home rule charter as a safeguard.

“Be prepared. That may be coming your way,” Griffith said.

“At least we know who’s getting voted out of office next election,” one angry citizen said as he left the meeting.

Others loudly cheered council’s decision.

Among those speaking in support, Jinx Leonard, a writer, performer, and activist, told council she was forced to sell her body to pay for food and shelter because she was unable to find other employment as a trans woman. She said the ordinance could have helped her.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.