Holy Rosary School Principal Melissa Skutack got in the act by dressing up in character for carnival day at the Duryea school on Wednesday, June 10. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Holy Rosary fourth grade student Jonah Ferranti participates in the balloon darts game during the school’s first-ever end-of-the-year carnival. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Holy Rosary seventh grade student Paige Kaminsky, left, paints the face of first grader Ava Lane. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch