Home News Holy Rosary School hosts end-of-year carnival NewsTop Stories Holy Rosary School hosts end-of-year carnival June 14, 2026 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Duryea’s Holy Rosary School sixth grader Vincent O’Haire tries his luck with the ring toss game at the school carnival presented by the parents’ association. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Holy Rosary School Principal Melissa Skutack got in the act by dressing up in character for carnival day at the Duryea school on Wednesday, June 10. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Holy Rosary fourth grade student Jonah Ferranti participates in the balloon darts game during the school’s first-ever end-of-the-year carnival. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Holy Rosary seventh grade student Paige Kaminsky, left, paints the face of first grader Ava Lane. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Trying her hand at Fish Bowl Toss is Holy Rosary third grade student Reagan Russick, right. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ DURYEA — Holy Rosary School hosted an end-of-year carnival for 200 students, hosted by the school’s PTO, on Wednesday, June 10. Carnival day consisted of various games combined with fun and snacks. The building principal is Melissa Skutack. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County manager highlights recent election in council update Community calendar, week of June 14, 2026 My Corner, Your Corner: It’s summer — now what? View Comments