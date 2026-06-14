Graduation ceremonies are over, and now the grad parties are well underway. Schools are out for the summer, and the season begins in earnest.

So now what do we do?

For me, covering school items is a good chunk of what I cover, and now that the year is done, it could be a struggle to get into the summer routine.

Part of the problem for me is, with school out, I almost feel like school is out for me as well and now I get to enjoy the summer vacation. Of course, the reality is … no chance.

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I usually turn my attention to summer sports to get by, and the occasional meeting here and there.

There’s always the Pittston Art Walks to cover, the occasional ribbon cutting, and a bunch of town festivals to cover.

I guess for me, the next big event is the America250PA concert at Kirby Park on June 20, featuring country superstars Lady A and legendary R&B group En Vogue. TV personality Carson Kressley will also be on hand, and I hear some local entertainment will open the show.

They were giving out 38,000 free tickets for the show, and that is a lot of people to be at Kirby, but America250PA Executive Director Cassandra Coleman and her team have all the details worked out, from parking to security.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, his police department, Pennsylvania State Police, I’m sure Kingston Police, and other law enforcement agencies all had to get involved and coordinate for the concert. Cassandra admitted it was not an easy task, but she feels confident everything will work out great.

I don’t believe there’s been a concert this big before at Kirby Park, at least to my memory.

The budget for the concert, one of five put on by America250PA across the commonwealth, has to be pretty sizeable, but hey, the good old U.S. of A. doesn’t turn 250 years old but once.

The City of Pittston continued its 2nd Friday Art Walk summer series on Friday night. Everyone held their collective breath on the rain that fell before the event started at 5 p.m., dodging a bullet.

With four art walks scheduled during the summer, there is always a chance rain will happen, but once the showers sailed by, the sun returned, and people flocked back to the Downtown area.

Today will mark the last day of the Tribute to America 250 sponsored by the West Pittston Historical Society (WPHS), which displayed the artwork of R.J. Tomascik and Sue Hand depicting art from the Revolutionary War, Civil War, and Coal Breakers from the Wyoming Area district, as well as National Parks.

Hours for today are 2 to 4 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church at the corner of Spring Street and Montgomery Avenue. Today’s topic is The Art of the American Flag.

Parking is available across the street from the church.

I have to give Mary Portelli a round of applause for her effort to keep the WPHS active, fresh, and informative. She has several events the historical society puts on each year, and she’s always open to ideas.

The next big event will take place on Sunday, June 28 at 2 p.m. when the WPHS presents “First to Fall” at the Jenkins Harding Cemetery at Linden St. and Wyoming Ave., featuring the members of the 24th Connecticut Militia Re-enactors.

The Jenkins-Harding Cemetery is one of the oldest and most historically significant burial grounds in the Wyoming Valley. Its story is closely intertwined with the earliest settlement of the region, the Revolutionary War, and the tragic events leading up to the Battle of Wyoming.

The cemetery was established in 1778 when Judge John Jenkins, one of the earliest Connecticut settlers in the Wyoming Valley, set aside approximately a half-acre of his property as a public burial ground.

Jenkins had been sent by the Susquehanna Company to help acquire and settle lands in the valley and became one of the area’s most influential pioneers.

The cemetery originally stood near Fort Jenkins, one of several frontier forts built to protect settlers during the Revolutionary period.

The cemetery’s first interments occurred on July 2, 1778, when brothers Benjamin and Stuckley Harding were buried after being ambushed and killed by Native American warriors while working on their farm on June 30.

Their deaths happened just days before the Battle of Wyoming on July 3, 1778, making them among the first casualties in the tragic events surrounding what became known as the Wyoming Massacre.

Their graves remain among the cemetery’s most important historical markers.

It is said that during the early days of West Pittston, Wyoming Avenue was straightened, some headstones — including those of the Harding brothers — had to be moved, although the bodies remained undisturbed, essentially leaving their remains under the pavement on Wyoming Avenue.

When I drive on Wyoming Avenue at the cemetery, I keep in mind I’m driving over Benjamin and Stuckley. Maybe you will too.

The cemetery has the distinction of being one of the oldest surviving cemeteries in Luzerne County, the burial place of some of the first settlers of Wyoming Valley, the resting place of victims at the Battle of Wyoming, and a landmark directly connected to Fort Jenkins and the Revolutionary War on Pennsylvania’s frontier.

Have a great week, everyone.

Quote of the week

“The Battle of Wyoming stands as a reminder that the Revolutionary War was fought not only on famous battlefields, but also on the American frontier where families paid the highest price.” —Unknown

Thought of the week

“The Wyoming Valley was baptized in sacrifice before it became a symbol of American perseverance.” —Unknown

Bumper sticker

“The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.” —Thomas Paine