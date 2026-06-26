Mike Gutowski, 29, of West Avoca, son of Babe Gutowski and the late Jeanne Gutowski, has been promoted to Specialist, Risk and Compliance Services at Deloitte LLP.

Deloitte is the largest professional services network in the world by revenue and one of the Big Four firms.

This marks Mike’s second promotion since joining the firm. In his new role, he will analyze financial and employment relationships to ensure compliance with regulatory independence rules.

A 2015 graduate of Pittston Area High School, Mike earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance, summa cum laude, from Temple University’s Fox School of Business in 2019.