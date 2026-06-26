The Pittston Area School District announced the final registration for students who plan on attending kindergarten in the district for the 2026-2027 school year will be held Tuesday, Aug. 4. All students must be 5 years old by Aug. 31.

Parents may register in any of the following ways:

Preferred method — Access the online registration site at www.pittstonarea.com and complete all required information by Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Return a completed a completed registration packet (found online) and copies of required documentation to the administrative office, 5 Stout St., Yatesville, by Thursday, July 30. Registration packets can also be picked up at the administrative office if necessary.

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Screening appointments

When all registration paperwork is finalized, parents will be able to sign up for a screening appointment slot on Tuesday, Aug. 4. Screening appointments will be available on Wednesday, May 6 every 15 minutes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pittston Area Primary Center, 210 Rock Street, Hughestown. Scheduling will be coordinated at the Central Registration office.

The district asks that only one parent or guardian bring the student to the Primary Center for their scheduled screening appointment in August. Each child will receive a hearing and a vision screening. Children will also receive a Reading Readiness Assessment, which is an assessment of pre-reading skills, consisting of two parts: identifying letters of the alphabet and phonemic awareness assessment. In addition, all students will be photographed, and immunization history will be reviewed by the school nurse. All students registering must adhere to the school vaccination requirements set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

For information, call the office at 570-654-2415, ext. 2105.