PITTSTON — The City of Pittston has a new event on the calendar and this one coincides with the Fourth of July marking the nation’s semiquincentennial.

The Patriot Classic 5K Run/Walk will take place on July 4 with a starting time of 9 a.m. using the Tomato Festival route.

After the race, there will be a hometown celebration featuring live music and entertainment, hot dogs, food trucks, and more all at the Tomato Festival lower lot.

The City of Pittston, Mayor Michael Lombardo and NEPA Racing are the official sponsors and the event benefits Shop with a Cop of NEPA.

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To enter the walk/run, go to https://my.raceresult.com/393993/.

The cost is $35 per participant. Late registration will also take place on the day of the race between 7:45 a.m. until 8:45 a.m.

Awards include: overall Top 3 male and female age group awards, $500 team award to the fastest High School Cross Country Team and cash prize for breaking the course record.

Group categories are: 4 & under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70+.