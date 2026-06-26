WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston Library will host a Writers Workshop from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 30.

You can register in person at the library, over the phone at 570-654-9847, or online at tinyurl.com/46y7yahs.

Whether you’re penning heartfelt poetry, diving deep into your memoir, crafting epic fantasy full of sword fights and sibling drama, or just trying to finish one paragraph without distraction, the West Pittston Writers Workshop is available to be your creative haven.

Led by fellow writers and a knowledgeable guide through the wilds of character arcs, rhythm, voice, and plots, the workshop invites writers of all genres and experience levels to come together, write bravely, and grow in community.

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The session includes time to write, the option to share your work, receive thoughtful, constructive feedback, and connect with fellow writers who know the struggle and the joy of shaping words into something meaningful.

Whether you’re outlining your first novel or polishing your 87th poem, you are invited to participate.

You will be able to write, revise, laugh, and maybe shed a tear through the process.

The program is free and open to the public, but donations are always welcome and will be used towards future programs and events.

Teens may attend with a registered adult.

Maria Grzybowski is the library director and Kendra-lee O’Brien serves at the Adult Program coordinator.