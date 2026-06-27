PITTSTON — School is out and summer is here and the Pittston Memorial Library (PML) has designed a Summer Reading program for children 12 years old up to young adults age of 22.

If you are confused on what to read this summer, PML will guide you through the process.

Join the PML Youth/Adult Club on Monday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m. for guidance from the PML staff for you to select a book to read and discuss with the club.

If you have a suggestion, let the library know for consideration.

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You can pick up a reading log at the library at any time. Logs can only be returned to the library on July 1.

The summer reading program ends on Saturday, Aug. 8.

Check out PML’s calendar to find an activity to suit you or your child at https://tinyurl.com/4u8ysr6b.

Stop by PML or call 570-543-9565 to register for the YA Club.

Philip Gristina serves as library director.