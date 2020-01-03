First Baptist Church
Water Street, Pittston
570-654-0283
www.fbcpittston.com
Rev. James H. Breese, pastor
Sunday Morning worship, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday School for adults, teens and children, 11 a.m.
Wednesday Bible Study, 7:15 p.m.
Men’s Fellowship, 8:30 a.m. the first and third Saturday of every month
Women’s Fellowship, 11 a.m. the fourth Saturday of every month
Teen Fellowship, 10 a.m. the first and third Saturday of every month
First Congregational Church U.C.C.
500 Luzerne Ave.,
West Pittston
Pastor Joan Mitchel/570-654-8052
Sunday Service 11 a.m.
Church Council meets the second Sunday of every month.
Communion is on the first Sunday of each month.
Hall rental is available by calling 570-655-0173 or 570-991-7474.
First United Methodist Church
West Pittston
Pastor Tinney Rupnick
Phone: 570-655-1083
Sunday service is 10:30 a.m. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon
Oblates of St. Joseph
Highway 315, Laflin
570-654-7542
Holy Hour is held every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p. m. followed by the Mass and the novena prayers to St. Joseph and St. Joseph Marello.
The Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 6 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the seminary chapel at St. Joseph’s Oblate Seminary. It includes recitation of the Rosary and opportunity for confessions. Holy Mass is celebrated at 7 p.m., followed by Novena prayers to St. Joseph and St. Joseph Marello, founder of the Oblates of St. Joseph religious congregation. For more information, contact the OSJ seminary.
Queen of the Apostles
715 Hawthorne St., Avoca
570-457-3412
stmarysavoca@verizon.net
www.queenoftheapostles.weconnect.com
Facebook page: Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca
Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the rectory.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont
570-654-3713
Rev. Thomas Petro, pastor
shojesuschurch@gmail.com
St. John the Evangelist Church
35 William St., Pittston
570-654-0053
Call 570-654—0053
We have off street parking, handicapped parking next to the building and an enclosed chair lift.
St. Joseph Marello
237 William St. Pittston
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran
7 Wood St., Pittston
570-655-2505
stjohnsllutheranchurch@aol.com
Facebook: stjohnslutheranchurchpittstonpa
Sunday service 8 a.m.
Fellowship is before and after service.
Communion is the first and third Sunday of each month.
Vacancy Pastor: John Zimmerman
Please pick portals of prayers and envelopes for the upcoming year.
Jan. 5 — Planning after service
Jan. 8 — Weekday school, 5:45 p.m.
Jan. 12 — Council meeting after service
Times and dates are subject to change
Church members Mary Ann and Alan Drummond are selling GL Scripts gift cards for that someone special who is hard to buy for.
We offer off-street parking, There is handicapped parking next to the church and an enclosed chair lift.
St. Maria Goretti
42 Redwood Dr., Laflin
570-655-8956
Rev. James J. Walsh, J.C.L.
Email: 42redwood@comcast.net
website: www.stmariagoretti-laflin.org
MASS SCHEDULE
Saturday: 4:30 p.m., Sunday: 8:30 and 11 a.m.
Weekdays: 8 a.m.
Holy Days of Obligation: 5:30 p.m., Vigil, 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Choir
Our adult choir is looking for new members. See Joelle or Christine, or call the rectory with your name and they will contact you with rehearsal information. Anyone from age 13 up is welcome.