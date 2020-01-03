First Baptist Church

Water Street, Pittston

570-654-0283

www.fbcpittston.com

Rev. James H. Breese, pastor

Sunday Morning worship, 9:30 a.m.

Sunday School for adults, teens and children, 11 a.m.

Wednesday Bible Study, 7:15 p.m.

Men’s Fellowship, 8:30 a.m. the first and third Saturday of every month

Women’s Fellowship, 11 a.m. the fourth Saturday of every month

Teen Fellowship, 10 a.m. the first and third Saturday of every month

First Congregational Church U.C.C.

500 Luzerne Ave.,

West Pittston

Pastor Joan Mitchel/570-654-8052

Sunday Service 11 a.m.

Church Council meets the second Sunday of every month.

Communion is on the first Sunday of each month.

Hall rental is available by calling 570-655-0173 or 570-991-7474.

First United Methodist Church

West Pittston

Pastor Tinney Rupnick

Phone: 570-655-1083

Sunday service is 10:30 a.m. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon

Oblates of St. Joseph

Highway 315, Laflin

570-654-7542

Holy Hour is held every Wednesday from 6 to 7 p. m. followed by the Mass and the novena prayers to St. Joseph and St. Joseph Marello.

The Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament is held from 6 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday in the seminary chapel at St. Joseph’s Oblate Seminary. It includes recitation of the Rosary and opportunity for confessions. Holy Mass is celebrated at 7 p.m., followed by Novena prayers to St. Joseph and St. Joseph Marello, founder of the Oblates of St. Joseph religious congregation. For more information, contact the OSJ seminary.

Queen of the Apostles

715 Hawthorne St., Avoca

570-457-3412

stmarysavoca@verizon.net

www.queenoftheapostles.weconnect.com

Facebook page: Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in the rectory.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Church

215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont

570-654-3713

Rev. Thomas Petro, pastor

shojesuschurch@gmail.com

St. John the Evangelist Church

35 William St., Pittston

570-654-0053

Call 570-654—0053

We have off street parking, handicapped parking next to the building and an enclosed chair lift.

St. Joseph Marello

237 William St. Pittston

St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran

7 Wood St., Pittston

570-655-2505

stjohnsllutheranchurch@aol.com

Facebook: stjohnslutheranchurchpittstonpa

Sunday service 8 a.m.

Fellowship is before and after service.

Communion is the first and third Sunday of each month.

Vacancy Pastor: John Zimmerman

Please pick portals of prayers and envelopes for the upcoming year.

Jan. 5 — Planning after service

Jan. 8 — Weekday school, 5:45 p.m.

Jan. 12 — Council meeting after service

Times and dates are subject to change

Church members Mary Ann and Alan Drummond are selling GL Scripts gift cards for that someone special who is hard to buy for.

We offer off-street parking, There is handicapped parking next to the church and an enclosed chair lift.

St. Maria Goretti

42 Redwood Dr., Laflin

570-655-8956

Rev. James J. Walsh, J.C.L.

Email: 42redwood@comcast.net

website: www.stmariagoretti-laflin.org

MASS SCHEDULE

Saturday: 4:30 p.m., Sunday: 8:30 and 11 a.m.

Weekdays: 8 a.m.

Holy Days of Obligation: 5:30 p.m., Vigil, 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Choir

Our adult choir is looking for new members. See Joelle or Christine, or call the rectory with your name and they will contact you with rehearsal information. Anyone from age 13 up is welcome.