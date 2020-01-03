DUPONT – Who needs to sit home on New Year’s Eve watching Ryan Seacrest on TV when the Dupont VFW 4909 holds a party to ring in 2020? Attendees this year enjoyed food and dancing to the duo Millennium past midnight.

Bob Lopata, of the Dupont VFW 4909 Home Association, has been running parties at the VFW for the past 17 years as president and 25 years as a board member. He loves to throw a party.

“We had a very good year, above average year,” Lopata said of the VFW’s 2019 event schedule. “We have the best food in the area and the best prices in the area and that’s why we are successful and people keep coming back.”

Over 80 members and friends ushered in 2020 at the VFW where food, beverages and New Year’s party hats and leis were included.

Jim and Ann Marie Carroll, of Duryea, have been attending VFW parties for many years.

“We come because of our friends and it’s a chance for all of us to get together and just have a good time and be close to our house,” Jim Carroll said. “The food is good and everyone here is just here to have a good time. We like coming here and try to get here a few times a year.”

The Dupont VFW has a reputation for putting on a good party for the price.

“We do have a great reputation for our food,” Lopata said. “That’s why people keep coming back.”

Paul Kern and his wife Sheila, of Pittston, enjoy socializing with Sheila’s high school classmates.

“We’ve been coming here for about five or six years,” Paul said. “It’s a great time with the people, my wife’s classmates and the food is great here and you just can’t beat the price here. Everyone is so nice and it’s great to meet different people from all over.”

Lopata promises 2020 to be filled with the usual holiday and party schedule as well as a celebration commemorating the Dupont VFW’s 75th anniversary.

“We’re going to have something; it may not be as big as the 25th or the 50th, but we’ll have something to mark the occasion in November,” he said.

Jim and Ann Marie Carroll, Duryea, pull out New Year’s Eve attire for the evening ahead. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Dupont-VFW-NYE-2.jpg Jim and Ann Marie Carroll, Duryea, pull out New Year’s Eve attire for the evening ahead. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Charles Free, of Edwardsville, and Marlene Dick, of West Wyoming, dance the night away on New Year’s Eve at the Dupont VFW. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Dupont-VFW-NYE-3.jpg Charles Free, of Edwardsville, and Marlene Dick, of West Wyoming, dance the night away on New Year’s Eve at the Dupont VFW. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Alice Adams, left, Doreen Salt, center, and Lee Galovic, all from the Archbald area, line-step to music provided by Millennium. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Dupont-VFW-NYE-4.jpg Alice Adams, left, Doreen Salt, center, and Lee Galovic, all from the Archbald area, line-step to music provided by Millennium. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Marie Griglock takes a few minutes from the dance floor to pose with Bob Lopata, Dupont VFW 4909 Home Association president, during the New Year’s Eve celebration. https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Dupont-VFW-NYE-5.jpg Marie Griglock takes a few minutes from the dance floor to pose with Bob Lopata, Dupont VFW 4909 Home Association president, during the New Year’s Eve celebration. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Good food, good prices, good friends found at New Year’s Eve party

By Tony Callaio For Sunday Dispatch