Greater Pittston library news for week of Jan. 5, 2020

January 3, 2020 Sunday Dispatch Local 0
-

PITTSTON MEMORIAL LIBRARY

Hours: Monday and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, closed; Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WEST PITTSTON LIBRARY

The Literary Snoops Book Club now meets at the West Pittston Library at 12:15 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month. Participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch for the discussion.

WYOMING FREE LIBRARY

‘Poldark’ season five discussion

The library will hold a discussion group from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays during the fifth season of “Poldark.”

LAFLIN PUBLIC LIBRARY

The Laflin Library is located at 47 Laflin Road. Library hours are Tuesday through Friday 3 until 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. and may be reached by calling 570-654-3323.

https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_shelf-159852_960_720.jpg