Mohegan Sun Pocono implements policy to comply with Pa. mask mandate

🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — As of 6 a.m. on July 4, Mohegan Sun Pocono became a 100% non-smoking facility in order to comply with the State of Pennsylvania’s mask mandate.

David Parfrey, Vice President of Marketing at the Plains Township casino, said: “Smoking will only be permitted outside of the facility at the main entrance, the hotel valet entrance and the outdoor hotel terrace at this time.”

On July 1, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine issued an order that temporarily banned smoking in all Pennsylvania casinos in response to the Department of Health’s updated mask orders.

Subsequently, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Tuesday issued an order, also temporarily banning smoking to comply with the expanded mask-wearing order signed by Secretary Levine.

Maggi Mumma, Deputy Press Secretary at the Department of Health, said due to the universal masking order, the Gaming Control Board advised all casinos to place a temporary ban on smoking, explaining that a person cannot appropriately wear a mask while smoking.

“Many casinos have created outdoor smoking areas where people can properly social distance to offer a safe environment to be able to smoke if one chooses,” Mumma said.

A spokesperson for the Gaming Control Board cited the expanded face-covering order signed by Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on July 1 as the reason for the ban.

Several casinos already decided to ban indoor smoking and designated outdoor areas for customers to smoke. Casinos reopened across the state when their respective home counties reached the green phase of Gov. Wolf’s reopening plan.