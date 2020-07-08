Biden to visit Dunmore; Pence will be in Lancaster, Philadelphia

WILKES-BARRE — Former Vice President Joe Biden and current VP Mike Pence will bring their campaigns to Pennsylvania on Thursday.

Biden, the Democratic candidate for president, will visit Dunmore on Thursday.

According to a campaign spokesperson, Biden will appear at 2:30 p.m. at McGregor Industries, a metal works facility on Line Street.

Biden is expected to deliver remarks on his economic recovery plan.

Also on Thursday, Republican Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Pennsylvania where he will participate in a bus tour beginning in Lancaster and ending in Philadelphia.

That afternoon, the Vice President will participate in a roundtable discussion at Rajant Corporation.

Following, he will deliver remarks to law enforcement officers and their families at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 in Philadelphia.

Later that evening, the Vice President will return to Washington, D.C.

