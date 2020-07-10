Supporters of Biden and Trump line the street for ex-VP’s Dunmore stop

DUNMORE — About 60 people stood on Line Street waiting for former Vice President Joe Biden to leave McGregor Industries.

Most were there to support the presumptive Democratic candidate — others were there to let him know that President Donald Trump is still their candidate of choice.

“I believe in him — Honest Joe,” said Bill Wassell, a retired industrial engineer from Throop. “He’s for the people and he understands his limits.”

A few feet away, Joe Granteed of Plains Township was holding a Trump for President sign.

“I’m here to support President Trump,” he said. “We want to let Joe Biden know that we don’t like what he has done. Trump is for America first. Everything Trump has done has been good for the country.”

Evan Gedrich, 18 0f Scranton, agreed, saying Trump always puts America first.

“Trump is not like the politicians,” Gedrich said. “We want to let Biden and the media know that Trump will win again.”

Grace McGregor-Kramer, daughter of the owner of McGregor Industries and a former delegate to the 2016 Democratic National Convention, said Biden’s economic plan is exactly what the country needs.

“He knows what needs to be done to bring America back,” she said. “And he will get it done.”

Visiting the old neighborhood

When he left McGregor Industries, Biden headed to his childhood home in Scranton on North Washington Avenue.

Biden was greeted there by Ann Kearns, who now lives in the home and is a big Biden fan, as well as several other neighbors, some of whom were wearing Biden for President gear.

“How are ya Ann?” Biden asked, keeping a far distance between himself on the street, and Ann, on her porch. “Well, I couldn’t come to Scranton without coming by the ol’ house.”

Biden was asked about taking questions from reporters. “No, no, I just came to see Ann … next time, hopefully without a mask,” he said. “I love you Ann.”

Biden then walked to the other side of the street and greeted a young boy.

Trump campaign responds

Trump Victory spokeswoman Melissa Reed said:

“Joe Biden is trying to plagiarize President Trump’s ‘Buy American’ message today, hoping voters and the media will forget Biden’s five decades of supporting job-killing trade deals that have shipped millions of American jobs to China and Mexico.

“Meanwhile, President Trump’s Great American Comeback is already underway in Pennsylvania.”

