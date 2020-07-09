WILKES-BARRE — On Friday, live music returns to downtown atop a flatbed truck (parade-style) with the kickoff of the Rockin’ the County 2020 traveling concerts.

The first concerts will feature local bands passing through neighborhoods on a flatbed truck so residents can enjoy the music right on their porches. It will roll between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The series begins in Wilkes-Barre with a traveling performance by Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen.

Friday’s concert will start on Old River Road and end at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Public Square. The route will be: West Academy, Dagobert, Carey Avenue, Hanover, Barney, Wood, South Main, Blackman, High, East Northampton to Public Square.

Related Video

With the ban on mass gatherings due to the coronavirus, Luzerne County last week decided to replace its concerts along the Susquehanna River with on-the-road performances from a moving flatbed truck.

The rest of the lineup:

• July 17, Hazleton, Indigo Moon Brass Band

• July 24, Pittston, The Mule Team

• July 31, Nanticoke, The Music of Woodstock with The Husty Brothers and Ellie Rose

• Aug. 7, Kingston/Forty Fort, Joe Nardone’s Rockology Americans

The routes and other additional information will be posted at www.VisitLuzerneCounty.com.

In a Times Leader story last week, Luzerne County tourism head Theodore Wampole said he wanted to make up for cancellation of the free “Rockin’ the River” concerts that drew thousands to the county-owned River Common recreation area along the river near the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre last year.

Of course, residents on the concert route are asked to follow social distancing.