Pittston’s crowdfunding efforts a success

Noreen Cellerari, City Trenz Boutique co-owner, accepts a check from Mary Kroptavich, PIttston City’s Main Street manager, as a part of a fundraiser to help Pittston businesses affected by the pandemic.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio, a long time downtown Pittston business, was one of the 15 businesses receving grant money raised during the pandemic. Mary Kroptavich, Pittston’s Main Street manager, hands Jane Chropowicki, cosmetic studio owner, a check last week.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
PITTSTON – During the COVID-19 pandemic, Pittston officials wanted to do something to aid Pittston merchants to subsidize lost income when their stores were ordered closed from Gov. Tom Wolf. The city along with the Downtown Pittston Partnership, created a crowdfunding fundraiser and this past week, money was disbursed to businesses that applied for financial help.
Mary Kroptavich, Pittston City Downtown Main Street manager, announced the city collected $20,000 during the fundraiser, allowing 15 businesses in the city to collect approximately $1,500 each that applied for the grant.
The original goal of $30,000 fell short, but Kroptavich, along with Mayor Michael Lombardo, were very pleased with raising $20,000.
According to the Pittston Progress through Partnership fundraising website, to qualify for grant money, businesses had to meet the following conditions:
• Businesses that is located within the boundaries of the City of Pittston.
• Businesses that require face-to-face/in-person contact.
• Businesses falling in the categories of: retail, personal care, restaurants or bars.
• Businesses must not be a franchise, corporation or not-for-profit.
“We partnered with Patronicity as the fundraising source, and we put it out in the newspaper and social media and we had a tremendous response,” Kroptavich said. “The biggest contributors were the City of Pittston Parking Authority, the Tomato Festival, the City of Pittston Community Development and a lot of residents contributed so we are extremely pleased.”
Kroptavich added the Parking Authority came through by donating money to the effort.
“The Authority’s position in donating was, the businesses in Pittston bring shoppers downtown and they collect meter money and parking permits, they decided it was time to help businesses out,” Kroptavich added.
Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio franchise owner Jane Chropowicki who was one of the recipients of the grant was happy the city made an effort to help local businesses.
“I thought it was a great program and I think it’s important to promote downtown businesses and this was such a great way,” Chropowicki said. “Through this pandemic, small businesses took such a big hit.”
Chropowicki said she was going to use the money to help with the extra expenses the government set with rules and regulations and hygiene guidelines and to help with inventory moving forward with fall promotions.
Marc’s Tattooing will be using money to help with infrastructure helping improve the look of the shop, including the front of the shop along with remodeling a large room at the rear of the building, according to Jason Thomas-Kovaleski, shop manager and senior tattoo artist.
Noreen Cellerari, City Trenz Boutique co-owner along with her daughter Cierra, was happy to see the extra money arrive.
“We’ll use the money for products, and I needed the money to help pay the rent,” Noreen Cellerari said. “I was very excited when I heard about the program that I could have some help.”
Kroptavich said the crowdfunding fundraiser was such a success; it’s possible the City of Pittston will implement another round in the future.
“I think the platform itself was run so well so moving forward I’m hoping it’s something we can do again to raise money for a façade grant or if we decide to do a community garden somewhere or even help the Downtown Pittston Partnership with promotions with crowd funding,” concluded Kroptavich.