JENKINS TWP. – The Pittston Santa Squad in conjunction with the Jenkins Twp. Little League will be holding the second annual softball tournament on Friday, Aug. 28, through Aug. 30, at the Jenkins Township field. All proceeds will benefit the Pittston Santa Squad 2020 Christmas toy drive to benefit Greater Pittston area children.

​There is 16-teams vying for the title of the three-day event including a team fielded by the Santa Squad. The first pitch will take place on Friday evening at 6 p.m. Two fields will be utilized at the beginning of the event.

​According to Anthony Marranca, founder of the Santa Squad, players have the option to wear masks, but must sign a wavier prior to playing. Softballs will be sanitized between each half-inning.

​Marranca said steps have been taken for game attendees and players to assure safety during the pandemic.

​“We are going to have hand sanitizers in each dugout, every window at the concession stand, the raffle tables and all of our volunteers will be wearing masks,” Marranca said. “We’re going to ask people to wear a mask while buying food or raffle tickets.”

​There will be approximately 50-raffle baskets and gift certificates packages available for purchase.

​“People can certainly bring a toy, but we are encouraging everyone to purchase raffle tickets,” Marranca said. “We will have a toy box on site, but the revenue from the game will be used to purchase toys according to the needs of the children.”

​Last year’s tournament raised nearly $4,000.

​“With an unsure fall (with COVID-19), this tournament might our only chance to raise enough money for toys,” Marranca said. “We are going to have Francine Arcaro of Arcaro’s the Next Generation cooking at the stand, so that will help bring people out for the tournament.”

​In addition to Arcaro cooking, this year there will be Celebrity Chefs rotating at the stand over the three days.

​“We hope we can put a dent into what we are looking for as far as what we need to buy toys,” Marranca said. “Last year was so great, if we could beat that and raise close to $5,000, we will be thrilled.”

​Tony Ranieli of the Jenkins Twp. Little League will, once again, serve as the tournament director.

​Saturday and Sunday play will commence at 9 a.m.