🔊 Listen to this

WYOMING – Due to the overwhelming success of the 2019 Moonlite Drive-In Theater fundraiser, the Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club is sponsoring the second annual event tonight, playing “The Princess Bride” at 8 p.m. The cost is $15.00 per carload.

The main gate will open at 6:30 p.m. for a Touch-a-Truck exhibit on the grounds highlighting fire trucks from the Wyoming Hose Company.

The Wyoming Area Kiwanis had a Facebook poll on which movie to screen and The Princess Bride was topped the list.

“I have been going to the drive-ins and it could be very expensive paying per person,” Jacki Kasa, Wyoming Area Kiwanis chair of the event, said. “I just feel like it is a great opportunity for large families to get out and see a movie at a decent price and be supporting the community since we’re donating all the profits back to the fire company.”

“The West Wyoming Fire Department reached out to us first because they had no way to fundraise,” Kasa said. “We came up with this idea to fundraise for them but then we decided as a club after we play all the movies we are going to do and divide up all the money evenly amongst the fire departments in the school district.”

According to Kasa social distancing will be in practice and facial masks are required to purchase food at the concession stand, however, moviegoers may bring chairs and blankets to sit outside of their vehicle and are permitted to bring their own food and beverages.

“Last year we had a great response,” Kasa said. “We hope to be making a nice donation to all the fire departments in the Wyoming Area School District.”

The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club is a group of dedicated volunteers committed to making the Wyoming Area School District community a better place especially with families and children in need. The Moonlite Drive-In is located at 1190 Shoemaker Avenue, West Wyoming.