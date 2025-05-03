PITTSTON – Art e Fekts Gallery, Downtown Pittston, will be showing a compelling new collection of paintings and pastel drawings by artist Lois Pluskey on Friday, May 9, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The gallery, located across the street from the Tomato Festival lot, will run the Pluskey showing through June 2 featuring an array of art.

Included in this collection are paintings and pastel drawings that explore local scenery with a unique humor and whimsy.

Pluskey has a unique ability to blend traditional techniques and relatable themes with a painterly but realistic style.

As the passenger on car rides with her husband and in life, she has noticed and captured moments not to be missed. Her work has been the recipient of many awards, and has been recognized locally, nationally and internationally.

“The creative adult has an inner child’s curiosity, wonder and thirst for learning that has survived. I have that same curiosity for learning today and attribute my current success to being fortunate enough to be studying in the in the studio of Atelier Joel Carson Jones,” Pluskey said. “Joel has established an international reputation for his Still Life and Trompe L’oeil paintings and was granted the title of Living Master by the International Art Renewal Center.”

Art E Fekts Gallery has been a celebrated venue dedicated to showcasing innovative and diverse artistic expression since 2018.