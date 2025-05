PITTSTON – The Second Presbyterian Church will hold a takeout Spaghetti Dinner on May 17 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at 143 Parsonage Street.

Take-outs will include homemade meatballs and sauce, salad, bread and homemade cakes.

To purchase tickets, call the church office at 570-654-1411 and leaving a message.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children (12 and under).

Ticket purchase deadline is May 11, no tickets will be sold at the door.