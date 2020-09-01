NANTICOKE — With water restored , Luzerne County Community College will re-open Wednesday, the college announced. Monday was set to be the first day of classes for students, but a main pipe break robbed most of Nanticoke of running water.

The pipe was repaired but water remained murky and a boil advisory was put in place, prompting LCCC to remain closed Tuesday. As of late Tuesday morning after a media event at Wilkes University, LCCC President Thomas Leary was still unsure when the campus would re-open. But by 3 p.m. the college released a statement announcing the news.

“LCCC will open on Wednesday, September 2, for the first day of classes for the fall semester.”

The college had undergone extensive work over the summer to try to accommodate returning students while maintaining social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic, including removing walls to make larger classrooms and converting some large areas usually meant for other purposes into classrooms. Everything was ready for Monday, but the water problem delayed the start of classes by two days.

