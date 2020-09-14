All team members from former McCarthy Tire shop retained; Williams looking to hire 10 to 15 more

Jack Williams Tire Company has expanded its footprint to include a second location in downtown Scranton.

The new Jack WilliamsTire & Auto Service Center is located at 119 Linden St., Scranton, a former McCarthy Tire retail service location, the company announced last week.

It marks the 37th retail location for Jack Williams, a family-owned and operated company that has has grown from a single store Jack Williams Sr. established in Kingston in 1929.

“We are pleased to expand our coverage in the Scranton area and continue serving the customers of the former McCarthy Tire retail location,” Jack Williams Chairman Bill Williams said. “It was our honor to complete thistransaction with McCarthy Tire as both of our companies and families are committed to serving our customers, communities and associates.”

All existing team members from the Linden street location have joined the Jack Williams Tire family. With future growth and further expansion planned, Jack Williams Tire is immediately looking to hire an additional 10 to 15 employees in the Scranton area, including technicians, sales, management, warehouse, and drivers.

The freshly updated and remodeled location joins the company’s three existing Lackawanna County retail locations at 810 Wyoming Ave., Scranton, 3726 Birney Ave., Moosic, and 630 Scranton/Carbondale Highway, Dickson City.

Customers will have access to passenger and light truck tires, certified auto service and repairs, Pennsylvania state inspections, brakes and more.

As well, the company’s “contact-free” measures during the COVID-19 pandemic include additionalcleaning and vehicle protection, curbside drop off service, online appointments, online tire shopping, text-to-pay payments, and JACK mobile tire service.

The company is now in its third generation of family ownership under Bill, Sandi, Scott, Tracey, and Jason.

Its retail tire and auto service locations are spread throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania, and it serves over 5,000 dealers through their JWT Wholesale tire warehouses covering Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland.

The company also operates two aftermarket specialty shops under the brand Auto Addictions, an innovative mobile tire service called JACK Mobile Tire, and JWT Equipment Specialists, which focuses on automotive garage equipment installation, sales, and repairs.