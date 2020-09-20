🔊 Listen to this

Judging by the temperatures we’ve experienced this past week, we can safely say we’ve turned the corner on summer and we are firmly standing on the front porch of autumn.

I’m not digging it.

It’s crazy how we could experience one of the hottest summers in years and just like entering a dark room, we turn on the light switch and it’s fall.

When the outdoor temps reach 90+ most of us look toward the comforts of air condition indoors. Many people may set the air to 68 degrees, and it feels so good when you come in from a hot, humid, sticky day.

For some reason, when fall is upon us and there is no longer any use for air and the house temperatures reach 68 degrees, it’s freezing and you are so tempted to turn on the heat. It’s funny how that works.

My wise grandfather told me when I was a child, to keep an eye on the weather. He said if we have a hot, dry summer; look for a cold, wet winter. You know, since then, I’ve followed the weather and consider myself a weather junkie. My daughter Tiffany must have inherited that weather gene as well.

Most recently, there have been a lot of fall-into-winter predictions and a lot of the “experts” have been saying the northeast will, indeed, have a cold and wet winter. Not just an average cold and wet, but above normal cold and wet.

Yeah, I’m not digging that either.

I suppose autumn is real, after all, the kids are back to school, virtually or not, and football games have begun and of course, my pet peeve, daylight is getting shorter.

I guess things could be worse, we could be right in the middle of a pandemic or something. Oh wait… we are.

Starting tomorrow, restaurant owners will be happy they can now fill their seats to 50% capacity.

I know a judge threw out Gov. Wolf’s COVID-19 restrictions stating they were unconstitutional. I’m not sure how that will play out for the time being.

The governor has appealed the ruling and once again, it’s become a Republican versus a Democratic thing. Honestly, I wish the political factor were not involved in this at all.

How does a non-medical person know if it is okay to gather in masses over someone trained in medicine? I’m asking for a friend.

I want this pandemic to be over just as much as the next person. I miss all that you miss like packed football stadium bleachers, jammed restaurants, filled stores with regular hours, and no masks!

Last week, I attended a volleyball game with Pittston Area at Wyoming Area. It’s bad enough a coach has to worry about his team, strategy, and of course winning, they have to worry that no more than 25 people are in the gym or 25 in the hallway.

There was an outside chance I would have been turned away from shooting the game if the numbers didn’t stack up.

Even during a time out, the Wyoming Area team kept six-feet apart.

I applaud Coach Bonin for keeping house for their home games to guarantee safety for his players, the away team and the press.

Speaking of politics, and I do not like to talk politics, but one thing that bothers me about the national level is something that has crept onto the local politics – the negative ads.

Years ago, when someone ran for a political position, all advertisements were a “feel good” type of ad showing why that particular candidate would be good for a district or state or the country. Not so much these days.

The strategy today is to make an opponent look as dumb, stupid and unqualified as can be at all cost, even if it is an out-and-out lie.

I don’t think the “let’s make our opponent look as bad as possible” approach is something that works for me. I don’t care who the candidate is, I refuse to substantiate any TV, newspaper or radio ad simply because the sole purpose is to make an opponent weak and just downright a bad choice.

I’d like to think people are not as gullible as political strategists think they are.

For me, for as much as I don’t want to see colder weather and bare trees, I want this presidential election done and over with including that ads on TV.

I long for the days when being in politics was honorable, patriotic and respected.

One year in

Cassandra Coleman just celebrated her first anniversary as the Commonwealth’s Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial executive director.

Cassandra will head the statewide effort in coordinating Pennsylvania’s part of the USA’s 250th birthday in 2026.

It is a pretty big undertaking and if you don’t believe me, if you’ve planned a wedding and it was difficult, this party planning is that times 100,000.

Cassandra was appointed a year ago and took to the road almost immediately reaching out to every county in PA.

Naturally, COVID has taken the wind out of the sails on moving forward, but if I know Cassandra, she’s been doing plenty of research, having zoom meetings, and keeping the ball rolling forward.

Happy anniversary, Cassandra.

Quote of the week

“The more thankful I became, the more my bounty increased. That’s because – for sure – what you focus on expands. When you focus on the goodness in life, you create more of it.” – Oprah Winfrey

Thought of the week

“One moment of patience may ward off great disaster. One moment of impatience may ruin a whole life.” – Chinese proverb

Bumper sticker

“Once you stop learning, you start dying.” – Albert Einstein