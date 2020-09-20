West Pittston man has spent a lifetime saving animals

This lost fawn was rescued by John Ackourey and returned to its mother safely without harm.

No animal is too big or too small or scented to rescue for John Ackourey as he rescues a baby skunk.

John Ackourey received a call from residence in Nanticoke about an exotic Columbian Redtail boa constrictor on the loose. The snake was captured and donated to The Pet Zone in Pittston.

After receiving a phone call at 11 p.m., John Ackourey made a house call to capture a bat from a home before setting it free.

WEST PITTSTON – Ever since John Ackourey could remember, he was always interested in wildlife even going back to when he was 2-years-old.

Forty-eight years later, he’s doing all he could to preserve the environment and nature and saving creatures big and small.

“When I was around 2-years-old and started recognizing all the beautiful things that we have around us,” Ackourey recalled. “It started opening me up a world that was amazing to me. I was fascinated by everything I saw and to see all these amazing creatures around us, for me, was just exhilarating.”

Through Ackourey’s childhood, he unconsciously was gaining knowledge becoming more and more interested in wildlife.

At the age of 17, Ackourey could not hold back any longer finding himself rescuing distressed wildlife and not just animals, he considers all species of bees very special to him.

“When I saw a creature in distress, I’d go and help it,” Ackourey said. “When I saw a wasp, a hornet or yellow jacket trapped inside a house or building, I’d help it to get out into the wild.”

Ackourey credits his older brother Joe for taking him under his wing. Joe is an well-known in the area for fly fishing and he used to take John fishing except for one thing – while Joe fished, John was on the shoreline watching and studying insects.

“It was a great fascination because it always made me curious about everything,” Ackourey said. “I was studying the behaviors of different creatures.”

Ackourey, to this day, never took an entomology class, but just acquired all his knowledge by observing and reading up on all types of species in encyclopedias in his youth, going to libraries and later in life, find all he could on the internet.

“I wanted to be like them, I wanted to go out and help save wildlife, I wanted to go out help make a difference in the world,” Ackourey expressed. “In the end, that’s why I’m doing this, I want to make the world just a little bit better and make a difference.”

One of Ackourey’s specialties is observing an animal or bug’s body language to get a feel of their mood before a rescue.

“I’d go to a nest and study their disposition on the body language, the way they were expressing themselves, what they were doing or what they were feeling,” Ackourey said on his approach to a bee’s hive. “I could tell what they are feeling to the point where I would eventually just put my hand out and they would all come out. I feel I have a certain gift.”

Ackourey has been married to the former Christina Eifert for over 16-years and in the early stages of their life together, it took a little time to convince Christina what he was all about in wanting to help wildlife.

“When we were first married, she was a bit taken back by all of it,” Ackourey laughed. “In the beginning, she was a bit uncomfortable with it, but as time went on she began to embrace it; she’s very compassionate as well.”

When it comes to wildlife, Ackourey has the attitude of looking at a situation through the mind of any creature, bugs or animals.

“It may sound strange or crazy, you have to ask yourself this, ‘What if it were you in a (distressed) situation,’” Ackourey said. “Would you want someone to kick you by the way side? To a creature, it means everything and everything is on the line.”

Over time, Ackourey has developed a reputation, both locally and nationally, for saving all animals and bugs no matter how big or how small. He’s constantly being called to a rescue situation.

It seems most of Ackourey’s calls come from referrals of people he’s helped along the way or just by word of mouth.

“I work with all authorities throughout the area receiving calls from police from all municipalities all the time,” Ackourey said.

Over time, Ackourey has saved skunks, snakes, raccoons, ducks, deer, cats, dogs, porcupines, bats and all species of bees. There really isn’t a species Ackourey will attempt to save.

“Lately I’ve been getting a lot of calls for wasps, hornets, and yellow jacket removal,” Ackourey said. “The reason why I do is, I don’t kill them, I properly remove them and I take them with me. The number one priority is human safety and when that’s taken care of, then I can go and save wildlife.”

Ackourey’s affiliated with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Moving Pictures (IATSE) Local 82 by day and since COVID-19 struck in mid-March, there hasn’t been much work in the entertainment industry. The last few months has afforded him more time to focus on wildlife rescues, which makes him happy he can contribute to helping nature and the environment.

If anyone is interested in having animals or insects removed safely, you can reach Ackourey at 570-817-6247 or by his Facebook account.

“For me, I look at it as if we can make a difference and show that there are other creatures in the world that really aren’t that much different from us, that are just trying to live life like us in similar ways; hey, we’re all in this together.”