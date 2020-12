🔊 Listen to this

Seven-year-old Madison Williams sits on Paige Usevicz’s lap while listening to live music during the art walk.

Flaxy Morgan provided the musical entertainment for the Pittston’s 2nd Friday Art Walk on Sept. 11.

Twenty-four-year-old Shivon Bellas dances along with the music by Flaxy Morgan during the 2nd Friday Art Walk on September 11.

Richard Fitzsimmons, of Harding, looks over framed art at the Art e Fekts gallery site.

PITTSTON – The city continued the 2nd Friday Art Walk with over 30 vendors and music provided by Flaxy Morgan on September 11.

City officials have been pleased with the response from the public and participating vendors on their continued cooperation of wearing masks and public distancing.

The next scheduled and last art walk of the summer will take place on October 9, weather permitting, according to Pittston’s Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich.