Wyoming Area head coach John Bonin talks to his socially distant team during a time out againts Pittston Area.

Ella Schultz (15) saves the point for Wyoming Area against the Patriots.

Ava Butcher sets up a pass for Pittston Area againts the Warriors.

Emilee Shaw led the way whether she was serving or finishing a point at the net.

Shaw served up 18 aces and provided seven kills Tuesday when visiting Pittston Area swept rival Wyoming Area, 25-11, 25-8, 25-9, in a Wyoming Valley Conference match.

The aces helped Shaw produce a total of 29 service points.

Tiara George set up her teammates, finishing with 15 assists, seven points and three aces.

Ava Butcher had six kills.

Crestwood 3, Pittston Area 1

Crestwood won the third and fourth sets to defeat host Pittston Area Wednesday.

The Comets won, 25-18, 16-25, 25-21, 25-9.

Ava Butcher led the Lady Patriots with 13 service points, five kills and six digs.

Jiana Moran had eight kills and seven digs.

Emilee Shaw had 11 points, six aces and five kills.

Pittston Area 3, Lake-Lehman 2

Tiara George led Pittston Area to a come-from-behind win Sept. 11 in the WVC opener against visiting Lake-Lehman.

Lake-Lehman won the first two sets before Pittston Area rallied for the 16-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-13, 15-12 victory.

George finished with 30 assists, 17 digs, 14 service points and five aces.

Emilee Shaw had 14 kills and eight points. Jiana Moran had eight kills, seven points and five aces.

Tunkhannock 3, Wyoming Area 0

Tunkhannock swept visiting Wyoming Area in a Sept. 11 WVC opener.