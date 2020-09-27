🔊 Listen to this

Adam (Caelan Howe-Baden of Taylor), left, and Eve (Alex Stasukinas of Plymouth) thank Father for all they are about to receive during Act 1 of ‘Children of Eden’ held at The Slope Amphitheater in Pittston.

Dan Pittman, owner and director of the Act Out Theatre Group, Dunmore, gives last minute directions prior to the start of the two-act musical ‘Children of Eden’ held at The Slope Amphitheater in Pittston.

Ava Nitch, of Scranton, performs as part of the ensemble in Act Out Theatre Group’s musical production of ‘Children of Eden.’ The cast was comprised of 17 children ranging in ages from 10 to 18.

Father, played by Max Snyder of Madison Township, standing, addresses the children of Eden at the start of the musical, ‘Children of Eden.’

PITTSTON – The Slope Amphitheater was the site when the Act Out Theatre Group presented Children of Eden, a two-act musical that included four performances on Sept. 19 and 20.

The musical, written in 1986, is based on the Book of Genesis centering on Adam and Eve, Cain and Abel during the Act I. Act II deals with Noah and the Flood.

“It’s a bitter picture of empowerment and yourself,” Kalen Churcher, of Act Out Theater Group musical director, said as she described the play.

According to Churcher, the actors and actresses are from the ages of 10 to 18 and hail from Madison Township to Plymouth, encompassing both Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties.

The troupe is based in Dunmore and led by owner Dan Pittman, who serves as artistic director. It is largely a workshop-based youth/children’s theater focusing on theater and encouraging creativity, teamwork and self-esteem.

The Slope was chosen as a location for the play on the recommendation of a parent of a child in the troupe.

“It’s absolutely fabulous,” Churcher said. “The sound here is great, the seating is great and the City of Pittston has been amazing to us. This is right in between Luzerne and Lackawanna (counties), and it’s wonderful.”

During COVID-19, The Slope has been a saving grace in being able to maintain some type of normal by having outdoor events.

The City of Pittston had an entire schedule of movies that was set for this past summer, but had to be trimmed down and actually couldn’t happen until the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania OK’d the holding of outdoor events with limitations.

“I think The Slope has been pretty key to the city on many levels,” Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston’s Main Street manager, said. “This was the first full year in operation and because of COVID, organizations have looked toward the usage of amphitheater to have events, such as Act Out Theatre and the Times Leader.”

Kroptavich said the seating at The Slope can hold as many as 300 and with the current pandemic regulations, there is still plenty of seating available.

Earlier in the month, The Slope hosted the concert by Burn the Jukebox, with special guest Josh Zurek from E57, which was well received.

“Burn the Jukebox was the first concert that someone has reached out to the city asking to use the amphitheater,” Kroptavich said. “It was actually the first non-city related event held at The Slope.”

The Slope adds another dimension to the arts-based City of Pittston. City officials will have to look toward 2021 optimistically to fully utilize The Slope at full capacity.

“I believe you will see more concerts, more plays, short scripts, possibly some comedians, a full slate of hopefully 20 movies, civic programs and many city-run events,” Kroptavich added. “We would love to see more musicians take advantage of The Slope, it’s a great place with great sound to showcase local talent.”