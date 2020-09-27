🔊 Listen to this

Kaitlyn Slusser’s win at number-one singles Thursday lifted Wyoming Area into a rare tie in Wyoming Valley Conference girls tennis, 2-2, at Hanover Area.

With both teams short of the required seven players, the third singles match became a “no contest” with neither team receiving a point.

Because tennis matches are designed to have an odd number of points, except in the few cases of a “no contest,” there has not been a tie in a girls tennis match in District 2 – either the WVC or the Lackawanna League – in the thousands of matches played since 2007. Records are not readily available to thoroughly check for ties prior to the 2007 season.

Slusser won her match, 6-4, 6-3.

Wyoming Area (1-6-1) picked up its other point by forfeit at second doubles. Hanover Area, despite the limited numbers, is unbeaten in the last four matches for a 3-3-1 record.

MORE GIRLS TENNIS

Dallas 4, Wyoming Area 1

Kaitlyn Slusser rallied for a win at first singles in Wyoming Area’s Wednesday match.

Slusser dropped the first set, 6-1, to Audrey DelGaudio, but came back to win the second set, 6-4, before taking a third-set tiebreaker, 10-6.

Alana Aufiere dropped a competitive second singles match, 6-3, 6-2.

Tunkhannock 5, Pittston Area 0

Tunkhannock swept host Pittston Area Wednesday.

The Lady Patriots fell to 2-6.

Crestwood 4, Wyoming Area 1

Kaitlyn Slusser won in straight sets for Wyoming Area in Monday’s WVC road match.

Alana Aufiere won five games in the first set before losing at second singles. Cadance Cable-Ana Vacula won four games in the first set of their first doubles match before losing.

Hanover Area 3, Pittston Area 2

Host Hanover Area downed Pittston Area Monday.

Megan Kapacs and Quinn Carden won at first doubles for Pittston Area, which picked up its other point via forfeit.

Berwick 5, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area lost at home Sept. 18.

GOLF

Wyoming Area 1-2

Wyoming Area concluded its regular season in a four-way match Thursday at Fox Hill Country Club.

The Warriors defeated Nanticoke, but lost to Hanover Area and Holy Redeemer.

Holy Redeemer shot 157, Hanover Area 170, Wyoming Area 182 and Nanticoke 195.

Although not all teams are done, Wyoming Area completed its season with a 2-10 record and is locked into a sixth-place finish out of seven teams in WVC Division 3.

Wyoming Area 1-1

Matt Sorick shot a 44 to lead the way as Wyoming Area picked up its first win of the season Tuesday in a tri-match at Wyoming Valley Country Club.

Hanover Area beat Wyoming Area with a 161, but the 198 the Warriors shot was enough to defeat Nanticoke, which shot 211.

Brady Noone shot a 50, Dan Schutter 51 and J.T. Gober 53 to complete the Wyoming Area team score.

Pittston Area 168, Tunkhannock 199

Jordyn Ruane shot a 4-over-par, 39 to finish as medalist in her final regular-season match when Pittston Area won at Fox Hill Country Club Monday.

The Patriots finished second in WVC Division 1. The final standings: Dallas 10-0, Pittston Area 6-4, Tunkhannock 3-7, Wilkes-Barre Area 3-7.

Zach Valeski added a 40 while Tyler Wassel shot 42 and Frankie Nocito 47.

Pittston Area 173, Wilkes-Barre Area 186

Zach Valeski’s 1-over-par, 37 at Wilkes-Barre Golf Club helped move the Patriots above the .500 mark.

Tyler Wassel shot a 44 while Jordyn Ruane and Karl Pecha had 46s.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Wyoming Area 4-0

Michael Branley and Jacob Katulka finished 1-2 and Wyoming Area had four of the top six finishers in a six-team WVC cluster meet, allowing it to defeat the four teams it was scored against Wednesday.

The Warriors defeated Dallas (23-32), Berwick (19-36), Northwest (17-38) and host Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech (15-50) to improve to 8-0 and take a one-half meet lead over Lake-Lehman in the WVC standings.

Branley finished in 17:37 to win by nine seconds.

Kyle Emsley finished fourth and Patrick Branley was seventh.

Pittston Area 0-3

Pittston Area lost to Hazleton Area and Crestwood by 15-50 scores and host MMI Prep, 25-30, in Wednesday’s WVC meet.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Wyoming Area 0-3

Wyoming Area’s Madelyn Keating made it 2-for-2 in winning WVC cluster meets, but the Lady Warriors had just two runners entered Wednesday and dropped 15-50 forfeits to Dallas, Berwick and Northwest.

Pittston Area 1-2

Pittston Area defeated host MMI Prep, 25-30, Wednesday, but lost to Hazleton Area, 21-37, and Crestwood, 15-39.

Molly Fetchko led Pittston Area (5-2), placing seventh in the five-team meet.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Valley 3, Pittston Area 0

Delaware Valley swept Thursday’s WVC match, 25-6, 25-19, 25-18.

Emilee Shaw had 13 digs and three kills for Pittston Area (4-2). Tiara George added 20 digs and 12 assists. Syra Reza had five kills and three digs.

Pittston Area 3, Dallas 1

Pittston Area defeated visiting Dallas, 25-12, 25-18, 24-26, 25-17, in Wednesday’s WVC match.

Syra Reza had 14 digs and five kills in the win. Tiara George had 21 assists and nine digs while Emilee Shaw contributed nine kills, eight aces and five digs and Leah Zambetti added eight aces and five digs.

Holy Redeemer 3, Pittston Area 0

Host Pittston Area battled defending WVC champion Holy Redeemer in each set Monday, but fell short, 25-23, 25-22, 25-20.

Tiara George had 20 assists, seven digs and four aces for Pittston Area. Syra Reza finished with seven digs and six kills. Ava Butcher had eight digs and seven service points.

Berwick 3, Wyoming Area 0

Unbeaten Berwick swept host Wyoming Area, 25-16, 25-8, 25-10, in a WVC match Monday.

The Lady Warriors fell to 0-3.

Pittston Area 3, Hanover Area 1

Tiara George had 32 assists and four aces as Pittston Area won, 25-19, 25-21, 22-25, 25-12, in the Sept. 18 WVC road match.

Emilee Shaw had team-highs of 10 kills and nine aces. Ava Butcher added seven kills and five digs.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wilkes-Barre Area 7, Pittston Area 3

Krystal Haertter scored four goals, including the first three of the game, Thursday to lift Wilkes-Barre Area to 3-1 in WVC Division 1 with the road win.

Gia Innamorati, Rachel Deleo and Aslyn Menendez scored for the Lady Patriots, who fell to 0-5 in the division and 1-5 overall. Jordan McGoff had an assist.

Pittston Area 3, Nanticoke 2

Pittston Area won Wednesday night’s non-league game behind goals by Katelyn Wesp, Mia Snyder and Kayla Rodzinak.

Holy Redeemer 3, Wyoming Area 1

Aimee Makowski’s second-half penalty kick broke a tie and sent Holy Redeemer on its way to a victory in the Wednesday game between two of the three teams that started the day 1-0 in WVC Division 2.

Halle Kranson’s goal with 8:51 left in the first half, off an assist from Brooke Evelock, lifted Wyoming Area into a 1-1 halftime tie.

Holy Redeemer led in shots, 17-14, while Wyoming Area had a 4-2 edge in corner kicks.

Sydney Kruszka made 14 saves for the Lady Warriors.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Pittston Area 0

Wyoming Valley West shut out visiting Pittston Area in Monday’s WVC Division 1 game.

Berwick 8, Pittston Area 0

Kayla Fernandez had a hat trick to lead visiting Berwick to the WVC Division 1 shutout victory Sept. 19.

BOYS SOCCER

Pittston Area 2, Berwick 1

Pittston Area won Thursday on the road in a WVC Division 2 game to improve its overall record to 2-3.

Hazleton Area 7, Pittston Area 2

Josh Noone scored both Pittston Area goals when the Patriots dropped Wednesday’s WVC Division 1 home game.

Tunkhannock 2, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area suffered its first loss Monday after opening the season with four straight wins.

The Warriors are 3-1 in the division, one-half game behind Wyoming Seminary (3-0). The two teams had their Thursday night first-place battle postponed because of a COVID-19 precaution at Wyoming Seminary.

Wyoming Area 5, Holy Redeemer 1

Wyoming Area picked up a road win Sept. 19 in the WVC Division 2 game.

Wyoming Valley West 13, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area was overwhelmed in the Sept. 18 WVC Division 1 road game.

FIELD HOCKEY

Nanticoke 3, Pittston Area 2

Nanticoke handed host Pittston Area its first WVC Division 2 loss Thursday, but the Lady Patriots maintained their division lead.

Mia Mariggi and Jianna Eike scored for the Lady Patriots. Tori Para had an assist.

Pittston Area is 3-2 overall, including 3-1 in the division.

Nanticoke, Wallenpaupack and Tunkhannock are all a half-game back at 2-1.

Pittston Area 2, Hanover Area 0

Pittston Area posted the road shutout Monday.

Holy Redeemer 1, Pittston Area 0

Holy Redeemer won at Pittston Area Sept. 19 in the non-league game.