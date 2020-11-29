🔊 Listen to this

Special guest Wyoming Area football Head Coach Randy Spencer, right, does the honor of doing the pre-game coin toss at the annual Turkey Bowl Game in support of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad.

The West Pittston Salvation Army’s Lts. Gavin and Holly Yeatts speak with Tony Marranca of the Santa Squad.

The West Pittston Salvation Army is a large benefactor of the toy drive held by the Greater Pittston Santa Squad led by Tony Marranca. Left to right: Lt. Holly Yeatts, Paisley Yeatts, Lt. Gavin Yeatts and Tony Marranca of the Santa Squad.

PITTSTON – The Greater Pittston Santa Squad holiday toy drive is in full swing, and organizers are over the moon with the amount of donations received to date amid a pandemic.

Anthony Marranca, Santa Squad founder, was worried about the 2020 Christmas holiday while the country is suffering from work shutdowns, layoffs, reduced pay and lost jobs.

“We are swimming in toys and we are so happy,” Marranca said. “The numbers are astronomical.”

Even with a bigger toy haul than expected, the Santa Squad is not done yet. There are four more donation drop off drives scheduled.

Related Video

The drop off schedule is as follows: Sunday, Nov. 29, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Hair Color Studio, 104 St. Twp. Blvd, Pittston Twp.; Saturday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Casey Dental, 1073 Oak St., Pittston Twp.; Sunday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to noon – Antonio’s Pizza, 45 Luzerne Ave., West Pittston; Sunday, Dec. 6, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Skibitsky & Molino Attorneys at Law, 457 N. Main St., Ste. 101, Pittston.

The Santa Squad held the annual Turkey Bowl Game held at Albert West Field, Pittston last Sunday; it’s the game that started the nonprofit to create the Santa Squad out of need for toys for the West Pittston Salvation Army.

The Turkey Bowl game featured returnees from years gone by to support the toy drive. Wyoming Area football Head Coach Randy Spencer was on hand to do the coin toss honors. As usual, food was served to participants and spectators but this year food items were individually wrapped due to COVID-19.

“This year was tricky but we had a lot of volunteers step up to dish out prepackaged food safely,” Marranca said. “The guys were great about masking up and we didn’t play as many people and we had them spread out more; we were pretty careful.”

More than 200 toys collected along with seven bicycles by the end of the game.

Once again, former Pittston Area basketball coach Kathy Healey along former players, their families and friends, continued on with tradition came through for the Santa Squad.

“They really stepped up,” Marranca said of Healey and her former players. “We’re always grateful for Kathy and all she and her former teams have done for us.”

Even though the Santa Squad is happy with the response of Greater Pittston residents, the work is not done just yet.

“We can’t thank everybody, there are not enough thank yous in the world and people have gone above and beyond times 10,” Marranca said. “Our goal is to help 1,000 kids this year, and I think we can do that with our eyes closed.”

Marranca assures all toys will go to Greater Pittston children and only then, when all the orders are fulfilled the Santa Squad will donate to agencies in Wyoming Valley.

The Santa Squad, along with accepting toys, will accept monetary donations to PayPal at https://tinyurl.com/y3yfb4mx.