Hughestown Hose Company No. 1 is the site of the annual pizza and chowder sale during the Lenten season. This is one of the station’s biggest fundraisers. Sales will take place each Friday during Lent from noon to 6 p.m. A take-out fish fry will take place on Good Friday.

Hughestown Deputy Chief Bill Aruscavage and his wife, Kim, left, team up to prepare unbaked pizza shells during the Hughestown Emergency Services’ annual Lenten pizza and chowder sale that began on Ash Wednesday. The sale will continue each Friday during Lent followed by a fish fry on Good Friday.

Hughestown EMS publicity chair, Kim Aruscavage, applies sauce on the pizza shell on Ash Wednesday. The sale takes place from noon to 6 p.m. each Friday during Lent.

Joanie Healey gets served by 9-year-old Billy Aruscavage during the Hughestown EMS Lenten pizza and chowder sale.

HUGHESTOWN – The annual Lenten pizza and clam chowders sale, one of the Hughestown EMS Services Station 143’s biggest fundraisers, has gotten underway.

Ash Wednesday was the first day of sales of the EMS’ unbaked pizza, Manhattan clam chowder and New England clam chowder to record sales for opening day.

Each Friday during Lent pizza and chowder will be sold from noon to 6 p.m. or until all items are sold out for the day. There is no phone or pre-ordering for the sale.

The station’s publicity fundraising chair and kitchen volunteer, Kim Aruscavage, along with her husband Bill, the station’s deputy chief, 9-year-old stepson Billy and mother Barbara Menichini manned kitchen duties on Ash Wednesday were sales were steady all day, having a rush at noon and dinnertime.

“The hose company has been doing a clam chowder sale for several years,” Kim Aruscavage said. “We added the pizza two-years ago, and last year we incorporated the New England clam chowder, and it has been a huge success.”

Aruscavage admitted, living in a “pizza valley” helps with pizza sales, especially during Lent.

The pizza shell is topped with a homemade sauce and Cooper cheese.

On Good Friday, the EMS team will hold a take-out fish fry, another annual event they’ve held for many years.

“A lot more people are more eager to help volunteer fire companies,” Aruscavage said. “The pandemic has been very difficult for us.”

Joanie Healey has been a steady customer for years and was back on Ash Wednesday for chowder and pizza.

“I support the firehouse and I love the clam chowder,” Healey said. “The Manhattan clam chowder, I love it. It’s really good.”

The Lenten sale is one of the biggest fundraisers for the station along with a chicken BBQ and the fish fry. Last year’s fish fry was cancelled due to the pandemic.