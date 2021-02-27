Councilman Dan Skok selling placards in honor of his late wife

Dan Skok straightens a sign in front of his West Wyoming home. He is selling signs to benefit the West Wyoming Police Department.

WEST WYOMING – Yard signs are going up all over West Wyoming in support of the police department.

Councilman Dan Skok and his daughter, Kristi, received a donation of 75 of the bright yellow and green signs, reading “We Support our West Wyoming Police Department.”

The Skoks said they were especially pleased that the signs weren’t the standard red, white and blue signs that have gone up around the region and the state.

Instead, the green and gold reflected the borough’s commitment to the Wyoming Area School District and add a bit of color to area lawns, now covered in snow.

“There is nothing more crucial in a small town than the relationship between communities and law enforcement,” he said. “Both sides push each other to be better versions of themselves.”

Skok said he originally pictured the signs being placed in the ground, but then he realized the ground was frozen.

“But there was plenty of snow around,” he said. “So, people started putting signs in the snow, and that has worked out perfectly.”

The Skoks placed an announcement about the signs on Facebook and immediately borough residents began responding with “count me in” and “good job.”

He is suggesting a donation of $10.

Skok said the department hasn’t yet determined exactly how it will use the money, but that the purchase of police vests had been discussed.

A rough year

The Skoks have had a rough year, with Dan’s wife, Mary Ann, having died unexpectedly late last April.

Mary Ann, a former councilwoman, always encouraged support of the police department and the Skoks said they know their efforts would have made her happy.

“It’s really something we’re doing in memory of my wife,” Skok said.

Skok was appointed to the council last year, and will be running to retain his seat this year.

For many years he owned the Lighthouse on Shoemaker Avenue, which he sold last March.

Skok said, at 70, and now retired, said it was perfect timing for him to join the board.

One of the focuses of his service on the council, he said, will be to support the police department, whether that means providing them with needed equipment or training.

Helping the department

Kellyann Kenny, who moved to West Wyoming late last year with her family, said she was happy to be able to display one of the signs in her front yard.

“I love the colors. They look nice in the yard, especially in the middle of so much snow,” she said.

Kenny thought the $10 requested for the signs were well worth it, especially because the whole amount went to the police department.

Those who want a yard sign can email the Skoks table4two@msn.com or private message either on Facebook.

Skok is hoping that the effort will raise several hundred dollars for the department to use as they see fit.