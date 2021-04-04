Pittston’s first responders along with the Easter Bunny handed out more than 200 boxes of chocolate for children during the Easter drive-thru held on March 27. Front row: Easter Bunny. Back row, left to right: Ptlm. Ryan Kachinsky, Ptlm. Aidan McIntyre, Pittston City Fire Chief Frank Roman, Pittston City Deputy Fire Chief Mike Ankenbrand, firefighter Mike Cadden, firefighter Stanley Pointek, firefighter Mike Chernouskas.

Kinsley Brown, 5, left, and Owen Keen, 2, were very happy to see the Easter Bunny and recieve a box of chocolate from him.

Imitation is the greatest form of flattery as this child wears bunny sunglasses at the drive-thru held by the first responders of Pittston.

More than two hundred boxes of chocolate were handed out to children at the Pittston City Fire Station. Due to COVID, the drive-thru took place instead of the tradional Easter Egg Hunt.

PITTSTON – Pittston’s first responders held a drive-thru Easter candy giveaway with the Easter Bunny himself handing out the boxes of chocolate.

With Easter egg hunts being cancelled for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many municipalities have chosen to do drive-thru or drive-by Easter celebrations.

Pittston City Fire Department teamed up with the Pittston City Police Department and EMS workers to hand out more than 200 boxes of chocolate bunnies to children inside a vehicles.

Children had to stay in their vehicles as the Easter Bunny greeted them while handing out the boxes of chocolate.

“We didn’t want to have an Easter egg hunt because we’re thinking of the health of the people,” Pittston City Fire Chief Frank Roman said. “This was a way for our community to come to the fire station, meet and greet the Easter Bunny, get a piece of candy for their children, and we can make everyone in the community by doing it. We’re glad to do it.”

According the Roman, the event was to start at 11 a.m. but cars began to line up shortly after 10 a.m.

Paige Keen, of West Pittston, took her took children Kinsley, 5, and Owen, 2, to see the Easter Bunny for the drive-thru.

“It’s safer for the children to have the drive-thru,” Keen said. “I think they really enjoyed it. They really had a nice time waiting in line and driving through.”

“I know all about the Easter Bunny,” Kinsley said. “He has a lot of sweet teeth, and he has a lot of money and eggs and candy. He goes to the dentist a lot.”

Kinsley admitted said she eats a little bit of the candy while mixing it up with eating healthy things.