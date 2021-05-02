Facility houses variety of fitness, health food options

Two-year-old Luciana Zangardi tries out some of the gym equipment for children at The Anthracite Fitness Factory.

During the grand opening of The Anthracite Fitness Factory, instructor Tyler Lutecki shows his mother Renee Lutecki the types of exercises he’ll be instructing.

In addition to a ribbon-cutting ceremony, principals at the Anthracite Fitness Factory popped the champagne in celebrating the grand opening of the fitness facility. Left to right: Michaelene Mecadon, owner MFIT Studio, Kayla Carey, owner Anthracite Nutrition, Jenna Strzelecki, founder Anthracite Fitness Factory/owner CrossFit Anthracite/co-owner The Cycle Yard, Mattia Krappa, owner Lucca Fresca, Luciana Zangardi, Erica Zangardi, co-owner The Cycle Yard.

Michelle Witek, right, samples some of the health food available from Lucca Fresca inside The Anthracite Fitness Factory. Looking on is Mattia Krappa, Lucca Fresca owner, left, and Cassandra Nocera, center.

PITTSTON – Anthracite Fitness Factory, a new business model in exercise and fitness, held a grand opening at the former Falcone Beverage warehouse on April 24 with more than 100 people in attendance.

Jenna Strzelecki, 36, founder of Anthracite Fitness Factory, owner of CrossFit Anthracite and co-owner of The Cycle Yard, saw a need to bring in other fitness disciplines and putting them under one roof.

The Anthracite Fitness Factory houses CrossFit Anthracite, The Cycle Yard and MFIT Studio as well as fresh smoothies, health and energy foods from Lucca Fresca.

“The Anthracite Fitness Factory was a concept that I came up with when I opened up CrossFit Anthracite,” Strzelecki said. “I wanted to bring all these different fitness studios together into this great building for a one stop shop for fitness and health and moving CrossFit Anthracite into this building two years ago was the perfect location.”

Anthracite Fitness Factory offered free grand opening classes at all three disciplines.

Strzelecki found the former beverage warehouse large enough to accomplish her goal, and she and good friend, Erica Zangardi partnered when Zangardi created The Cycle Yard.

Zangardi, 31, has been a fitness instructor for five years including a certification in cycling.

“Before the pandemic hit, Jenna and I talked about going into business together,” Zangardi said. “We wanted to offer our area something that hasn’t been offered here before – a stand alone boutique cycling studio that offers a full body experience with arms being done on the bike.”

The Cycle Yard offers a strength component with 30 minutes on the bike and 30 minutes off the bike.

Packages are available for The Cycle Yard for monthly memberships, single drop-in rates and memberships teaming up with the other disciplines in the building.

Michaelene Mecadon recently opened MFIT Studio where she offers classes in Dance Fitness, HIIT Boot Camp training, strength training, Barre, RIPPED, Rumble, Mobility/Flow, Zumba, Strong, Power Barre, Mobility, Total Body, Kids Kamp, and more.

CrossFit offers space for 18 people; The Cycle Yard, 22; and MFIT, 15, keeping in line with CDC and Pennsylvania health guidelines.

According to Strzelecki, CrossFit Anthracite has partnered with The Salt Barre next to The Banks banquet facility as an added feature.

Mattia Krappa, 23, opened Lucca Fresca, a grab and go nutritional center with fresh pressed juices for pre and post workouts as well as workout fuel. She serves all natural, no sugar added food and drinks.

“I felt there is a gap in the community for healthier options for food,” Krappa said. “Healthier options for healthy and really delicious food. People don’t eat too healthy because they think it doesn’t taste good, so I’m trying to change that with Lucca Fresca.”

This is Krappa’s second location having a Lucca Fresca in Lackawanna County.

Strzelecki said she’s open to accepting more fitness components for Anthracite Fitness Factory and is willing to talk to anyone with new ideas in fitness to be a part of the group.