Hybrid event set for June 8

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced its honorees for the 2021 EPIC Awards, which will be presented at a hybrid event set for Tuesday, June 8.

EPIC stands for “Extraordinary People Inspiring Community,” and the annual awards have become a tradition in which individuals who have made significant and meaningful positive impacts on our community are honored. It had become a glittering event which brought together the region’s best and brightest.

But last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns were in full swing, the event was livestreamed via Facebook and YouTube, with small groups of winners organized into watch parties at selected locations.

This year, as the battle against COVID-19 continues and vaccines are finally being administered, the EPIC awards will be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena, starting at 5:30 p.m. June 8. There will be virtual and in-person options for attendees, and all local, state, and federal health and safety regulations will be followed, chamber officials said.

Honorees

The 2021 EPIC Awards will be honoring the following individuals:

ATHENA Award, sponsored by Riggs Asset Management:

Kathi Bankes, director of catering and special events, Culinary Creations by Metz & Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

This honor is presented to someone who has personified the highest level of professional excellence in her business or profession, has devoted time and energy to the community in a meaningful way, and, most especially, has generously assisted other women in attaining their full potential.

Innovator of the Year Award, sponsored by Penn State Wilkes-Barre:

• Theodore Wampole, executive director, Luzerne County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

• Dave Pedri, county manager, Luzerne County

• Will Beekman, general manager, Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

This award is presented to an individual with demonstrated ability to drive innovation within our region.

Volunteer of the Year Award:

• Mary Erwine, president of Erwine Home Health and Hospice, Inc.

• Sandy Insalaco, Sr., owner/director of Insalaco Development Group

The Award for Volunteer of the Year honors an individual whose voluntary support of community-based and nonprofit organizations in the Greater Wilkes-Barre region not only allows these entities to better meet their mission but also attract and retain other volunteers.

2021 Community Celebrations, sponsored by Geisinger:

• Family Service Association of NEPA, celebrating 125 years

• Pittston Chamber of Commerce, celebrating 100 years

• United Way of Wyoming Valley, celebrating 100 years

• Maternal and Family Health Services, Inc., celebrating 50 years

• Leadership Wilkes-Barre, celebrating 40 years

• Diamond City Partnership, celebrating 20 years

• Dress For Success Luzerne County, celebrating 10 years

Community Celebrations honor nonprofit organizations that are being recognized for a milestone anniversary in the Greater Wyoming Valley region. The nonprofits chosen for the Community Celebrations will be honored at the Chamber’s EPIC Awards Ceremony.

Keeping attendees safe

Here are some of the ways that officials say they will be keeping guests safe during the event:

1. Nose and mouth coverings will be required for all guests and staff ages 2 and up unless actively consuming food or beverage while in your seat.

2. Guests will be required to maintain 6-feet of distance from guests not in their group while moving throughout the venue, including security and ticketing lines.

3. Hand-sanitizing stations have been placed at all entrances and are located throughout the venue.

4. All restrooms have been upgraded to touchless bathroom fixtures including faucets and flushers. Be sure to wash your hands for 20 seconds every time.

5. Routine sanitization of high-touch areas and surfaces will be undertaken throughout the venue using CDC-recommended disinfectant and electrostatic sprayers. Also, Plexiglass shields have been installed at concessions counters.

For more information, visit https://business.wyomingvalleychamber.org/events/

To register, visit https://wilkesbarrepa.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/12043