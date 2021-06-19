🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON – Art e Fekts Gallery’s June art showing/reception will present the oil paintings of local artist and entrepreneur Helen Lavelle.

A reception will be held featuring Lavelle’s works on Thursday, June 24, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the gallery.

Lavelle, a native of Greater Pittston and a graduate of the former St. John the Evangelist High School, is known as an artist, advocate, communicator, collaborator and a creator with a cause. She has linked her art collections to causes that have deep personal meaning to her.

“I’ve displayed work across the country, but I’m thrilled to be able to bring it home to Pittston, where I went to high school at St. John’s,” Lavelle said. “Pittston is so close to my heart. I’m so proud of what Pittston has done. It’s a model of a small-town downtown renaissance and they used art to make that happen.”

“It’s an honor to host Helen Lavelle at Art e Fekts Gallery,” Mary Kroptavich, Art e Fekts director, said. “Helen is an amazing artist and creator and her work is extremely powerful and thought provoking.”

Lavelle is a classically trained, contemporary painter and the owner of Lavelle Strategy Group in Scranton. A nationally recognized leader in the advertising industry, Lavelle studied at Marywood University in Scranton, Philadelphia’s Moore College of Art and Design, and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts.

She has personally worked with American realists, Canadian impressionists and Irish expressionist masters. Inspired by extensive travel throughout France, Italy, the United States, South America, Ireland and Greece, her work is affected deeply by the current global need and influenced by the political climate. Her figurative, landscape and abstract work is held in corporate and private collections worldwide.

Sales of the art during the show will help support Art e Fekts Gallery and our local art community.

“I am proud to exhibit my work at Art e Fekts Gallery in Pittston because I believe everyone must do what we can to sustain the local art scene,” Lavelle added. “I’m especially grateful to Art e Fekts Gallery, who will benefit financially from this exhibit.”

Lavelle said her decision to donate to these causes is deeply personal because she has an intimate relationship with them.

As part of the Painter with a Purpose initiative, a portion of the proceeds from online art sales atwww.helenlavelleartist.com is donated to causes that need our support. They include Black Lives Matter, women in recovery, agriculture and the environment, multiple sclerosis, and art and education.

In addition to supporting these worthy causes, Lavelle has another deeply personal reason to present her work.

“I know first-hand the profound effects these five causes have on people and I wanted to do something about it,” Lavelle said. “This initiative completes a unique circle – a circle in which artistry forges a complementary bond with the physical world that inspires it. I look forward to everyone enjoying an evening of refreshments and a chance to see my artwork as well as the work of Art e FektsGallery’s talented membership.”

For more information on Lavelle or to view and purchase her artwork, visit www.helenlavelleartist.com.