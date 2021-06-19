🔊 Listen to this

Excitement on the west side of the river reached a peak this past week when the Wyoming Area Warriors baseball team came back in dramatic form to win a ticket to the state championship game at Penn State University this past Friday.

If you were not there to witness the victory over Brenner/Prendergast Catholic, from near Philadelphia, you couldn’t write a script for such a turnaround to win the game.

Losing by three runs going into the bottom of the last inning, the Warriors were one out away from being eliminated from the semifinal game.

I was assigned to photo the game for the Times Leader and Sunday Dispatch and between lightning in the area, the drizzle picking up and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, I admit, my mind was gearing up toward heading back to the car to pick up my laptop computer to get to the press box to begin editing photos to email back to Wilkes-Barre.

I moved my shooting position from down the first base side to a position next to the press box, both being closer to getting to my car and also to get free from the rain.

Brenner/Prendergast decided to take out the starting pitcher who practically shut out the Warriors of getting a hit to put in a fresh arm to end the game.

A series of walks, a few hits and the next thing you knew with the bases loaded, a mistake by the opposing second basemen, the Warriors scored the winning run and to everyone’s disbelief, the game was over and Wyoming Area advanced to the state championship.

The only way to describe it was “shock and awe” especially if you were from Brenner/Prendergast. Those poor fans and team were frozen in place as the winning run crossed the plate and the Warrior team stormed the field.

As this was happening, I ran from my position next to the press box to the playing field in a matter of seconds that included running down a very steep grassy hill with a lot of photo equipment over my shoulder to get the team’s reaction.

When I got to the field, the Warrior team was gathering in left field while several of the Brenner/Prendergast players were either standing in disbelief or sitting tearfully on the ground.

Several Brenner/Prendergast players and coaches had assembled at the pitcher’s mound where the relief pitcher was sitting, visibly upset over what he may have caused in their losing effort.

It as such a crazy position for me to be in at that point in time. As a photographer, I was there to shoot Warrior action shots and team reactions – win or lose.

I did, indeed, capture the victorious Warriors, but I did take a few shots of the losing team.

As a one-time athlete and former Warrior baseball player myself, I was happy for my alma mater, but the player in me was heartbroken for the Brenner/Prendergast players.

As a parent, the feeling was even worse to feel.

I realize there is no “I” in team but there is no denying, that relief pitcher for Brenner/Prendergast will have many sleepless nights for a very long time in order to get over the loss.

One vivid memory I’ll take away from the victory was the interaction between son and father, the head coach Rob Lemoncelli and father, assistant coach, Jay Lemoncelli.

As father and son embraced, Jay was exclaiming, “We won, we won, I can’t believe we won” over and over again. It was a great moment and the younger Lemoncelli did not want his father to get too excited over the victory and tried to calm him down.

It was a special moment between father and son and coach to coach. It certain will be a great Father’s Day for Jay this year knowing he was side-by-side with his son through this run to the state championships.

Each and every player will have special memories of this impossible comeback victory that they will share for decades to come – win or lose in the championship game.

Of course, as I write this, the championship game is two days away I can only hope the Warriors come away with a victory.

That victory will not only be a win for Wyoming Area, but of all of Greater Pittstonians in my eyes.

Greater Pittston has produced great athletes over the decades and we are the sum of all the parts of an upbringing in our area.

As I said in last week’s column, many of these players have been on club teams together playing side-by-side.

Witnessing and photographing three out of the four state playoff games is an honor for me. And believe me, I’d be just as happy and proud of Pittston Area were in the Warrior’s shoes. Our roots are very deep on both sides of the river and I’m proud of both.

It’s crazy to think with all the great athletes that graced sporting fields and courts at Wyoming Area they may have two different state championship teams in less than two years and an individual state champion in wrestler Jaden Pepe.

Of course today is Father’s Day and if my dad were here, he would have loved seeing the championship baseball run.

I dedicate this column to my dad, Frank, his father, Tony, all my uncles and to all dads out there that are still with us or deceased in being an influence in our lives.

Quote of the week

“When my father didn’t have my hand, he had my back.” – Linda Poindexter

Thoughts of the week

“Dad: A son’s first hero, a daughter’s first love.” – unknown

Bumper stick

“Every son quotes his father, in words and in deeds.” – Terri Guillemets