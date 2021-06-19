Row 1: Sophia Dessoye, Roman Limongelli, Mia Concepcion, Aubrianna Scartelli, Aaron Traeger, Joseph Gromelski; Row 2: Vincent O’Haire, Adeline Rupprecht, Ayla Amico, Emma Rose Hadley, Luke Sciandra, Levi Boyanowski and Christian Pace. Absent from photo is Ashton Schumaker. Submitted photo

Row 1: Sophia Dessoye, Roman Limongelli, Mia Concepcion, Aubrianna Scartelli, Aaron Traeger, Joseph Gromelski;

Row 2: Vincent O’Haire, Adeline Rupprecht, Ayla Amico, Emma Rose Hadley, Luke Sciandra, Levi Boyanowski and Christian Pace. Absent from photo is Ashton Schumaker.

Submitted photo

<p>Row 1: Ms. Danielle Rake, Director of Enrollment and Marketing D.O.S, Mrs. Melissa Skutack, principal Holy Rosary School, Ms. Kathy Gilmartin, Assistant Superintendent D.O.S., Mrs. Michele Long, Assistant Superintendent D.O.S., Mrs. Kristen Donahue,Superintendent D.O.S.; Row 2: Monsignor Tressler, Mr. Jason Morrison, Diocesan Secretary and Chief Executive Officer D.O.S., Rev. John Polednak, Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Row 1: Ms. Danielle Rake, Director of Enrollment and Marketing D.O.S, Mrs. Melissa Skutack, principal Holy Rosary School, Ms. Kathy Gilmartin, Assistant Superintendent D.O.S., Mrs. Michele Long, Assistant Superintendent D.O.S., Mrs. Kristen Donahue,Superintendent D.O.S.; Row 2: Monsignor Tressler, Mr. Jason Morrison, Diocesan Secretary and Chief Executive Officer D.O.S., Rev. John Polednak, Nativity of Our Lord Parish, Duryea.

Submitted photo

Holy Rosary School, Duryea, recently honored Ms. Kathleen Gilmartin, former principal and current Diocesan Assistant Superintendent on her upcoming retirement. The Liturgy, in her honor, was celebrated by Monsignor Tressler and Rev. John Polednak. The first grade class of Holy Rosary school also performed a song and gifts were presented as a thank-you for her years of dedication to Catholic Education. Ms. Gilmartin taught at Holy Rosary School from 1986 to 2001. She served as principal of Holy Rosary from 2001 to 2013 and Assistant Superintendent of the Diocese of Scranton from 2013 to 2021.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR