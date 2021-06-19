Holy Rosary School, Duryea, recently honored Ms. Kathleen Gilmartin, former principal and current Diocesan Assistant Superintendent on her upcoming retirement. The Liturgy, in her honor, was celebrated by Monsignor Tressler and Rev. John Polednak. The first grade class of Holy Rosary school also performed a song and gifts were presented as a thank-you for her years of dedication to Catholic Education. Ms. Gilmartin taught at Holy Rosary School from 1986 to 2001. She served as principal of Holy Rosary from 2001 to 2013 and Assistant Superintendent of the Diocese of Scranton from 2013 to 2021.