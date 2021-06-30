Emergency crews are seen heading to the site of a dog rescue in Pittston Township on Wednesday.

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — Updated: The dog has been rescued safely. Check back for more soon.

Additional lumber needed to assist in the rescue of a Chihuahua has just arrived on scene here in Pittston Township shortly before 5 p.m. The lumber was transported from both Plains Township and Scranton, and crews are in the process of trying to get the lumber transported up the narrow road that leads to where the dog is trapped.

Officials say that the dog became trapped in a hole sometime yesterday evening, and crews were on scene last night until darkness forced them to halt operations.

Pittston Township Police Chief Lena Angelella told reporters that the extra lumber is necessary to secure the land around the hole where the dog is stuck; the land is unstable, according to Angelella, and a stable area is needed to ensue the safety of rescue workers trying to get the dog free.

Crews have employed a number of tactics, including using food in an attempt to lure the dog out, but Angelella said the dog is skittish around the rescue equipment and they have been unable to snare it.

Officials are keeping an eye on the weather, with possible storms rolling through this evening, which would make the land even more unstable and hamper the rescue efforts further.

Stay tuned for updates.